Kimberley College: Graduating students find their purpose Advertising Feature

Lily Mayers has a traineeship with Logan City Council.

Graduating high school is a special time in a young person's life, but at Kimberley College, Carbrook it's so much more than a final score on a piece of paper.



"One of our aims is to develop students who are engaged with the world in which they live and who find their own purpose and passion.



"We hope each graduate leaves the college with a keen sense of self-worth and integrity," principal Glenn Johnson said.



"We wish all students in our 2022 senior graduating class all the absolute best as they embark on the next exciting stage of life as young adults and hope the Kimberley College values and lessons learnt will stand you in good stead."

Kimberley College senior Leah Duncan is looking forward to university next year with plans to pursue a law degree, aspiring to work as a criminal defence lawyer.



"I want to specialise in legal aid so that I can provide legal assistance to those financially less fortunate," she said.

Leah Duncan plans to pursue a law degree.

Leah has had the opportunity to follow her passion for public speaking by participating in debating and later mooting competitions during her time at Kimberley College including the role of senior counsel which sparked her love for both legislative study and law practice and her future career ambitions.

Leah's also participated in visual art extracurricular competitions and exhibitions winning the prestigious 'Packers Prize Award' at the Logan City Artwaves Exhibition and being recognised with a 'highly commended' in the Brisbane Portrait Competition this year.



She also plays bass guitar in a band with fellow Kimberley College students, discovering her love of performing and gaining new experiences with recordings and playing gigs.

Instead of going straight to university after graduating, Lily Mayers has applied for a Logan City Council 12-month traineeship.



Lily is keen to gain some firsthand experience within local government, before studying government and international relations at Griffith University in 2024.



She hopes the traineeship will provide her with some valuable insights and help refine her chosen area of study. With dreams of the United Nations, the goal is to one day work in government policy and legislative change.

When not in the classroom, Lily volunteers weekends at the RSPCA Op Shop. She said she really enjoys being able to give back to the community as well as it is a break from study during her free time.

