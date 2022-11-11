Redland City Bulletin

Lest We Forget: Redlands pays respects at Remembrance Day ceremonies

Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson stood with servicewomen and men at the Cleveland Remembrance Day Service.

Veterans, students and politicians were among those to pay respects at moving Remembrance Day ceremonies across the Redlands.

