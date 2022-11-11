Veterans, students and politicians were among those to pay respects at moving Remembrance Day ceremonies across the Redlands.
Visitors to the Redlands RSL service at Cleveland laid wreaths and paused for a minute's silence to remember those who died or fought for Australia's cause in wars and armed conflicts.
Each year veterans return to the RSL for commendatory and to remember, reminisce and reflect.
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson said this year's Remembrance Day service at the Cleveland Cenotaph was extra special for him and his family.
"My mother Lauris recently moved to the Redlands to be closer to family," he said.
"She attended with me and assisted to lay a wreath in memory of her late father Vivian Gore, who fought in the Second World War.
"In memory of the fallen and all those who have served in our nation's defence, Lest We Forget."
Redlands RSL sub-branch president Alan Harcourt had the honour of delivering the commemorative address, where he stressed the importance of Remembrance Day.
He reflected on World War I, which claimed more than 60,000 Australian lives and injured 156,000 more.
"[It was] a devastating toll for a small country, yet they were relatively few," Mr Harcourt said.
"Around the world, some 10 million military personnel died in what was then called The Great War."
Capalaba MP Don Brown and Redlands councillor Paul Bishop also attended the service at Cleveland.
"Today, we pause and remember all those Australians who served, and those men and women who have lost their lives in wars and peacekeeping operations since World War I," Mr Brown wrote.
Elsewhere, more than 1500 people gathered at the Australian War Memorial in the ACT to commemorate Remembrance Day.
The national ceremony, held in Captain Reg Saunders Courtyard, was without COVID restrictions for the first time since 2019.
Memorial Fellow Kerry Stokes AC delivered the commemorative address.
"We reflect on this day when the guns finally fell silent on the Western Front in 1918," Mr Stokes said.
"Immersed in the spirit of those who have given their all ... we pay tribute and ponder what we have been given.
"We remember those who have given us what we have and made us who we are."
