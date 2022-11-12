Veterans in the south of Redlands have a new meeting point and better support in Redland Bay as Council opens the new Bayside South RSL sub-branch.
The opening of the sub-branch is a partnership between Redland City Council and the Redland Investment Corporation for the Weinam Creek Priority Development Area project.
Mayor Karen Williams said the sub-branch was in need of a new home after the original site at Messiner Street was chosen for a future health facility.
"The opening of the new building marks yet another component of the Weinam Creek PDA project being completed, and we look forward to delivering more stages this financial year," she said.
Bayside South RSL sub-branch President John Pascoe said they were looking to attract new members in the southern-Redlands area.
"We are looking forward to moving into the new building so we can continue helping veterans and other community organisations in a safe space, offering them support and services on topics like mental health," Mr Pascoe said.
"It will also ensure we have a place to hold morning teas that provide fellowship to our members and committee meetings.
Division 5 Councillor Mark Edwards said the building was in a central location for veterans and the community to easily access.
"The building will provide the facilities needed for one of Redland Bay's most valued community groups and will be located behind the Redland Bay Community Hall on Weinam Street in Redland Bay, not far from the original location."
The relocation is a milestone in the Weinam Creek Priority Development Area project, with the next milestone to be upgrades to road infrastructure including an extension of Hamilton Street, and improved access to the Redland Bay ferry terminal.
