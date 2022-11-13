Veteran darts players from the Redlands had a tough outing at their zones competition.
Zone Two Queensland Vets play offs were held at the Redlands Darts Association, and the team included Jayson Wilson, Ian Martin, Andrew Smith, Brett Golding, Colleen Golding, Lorraine Maltby and Christine Patterson.
The team were unfortunate not to win or place but said a great weekend was had by all who attended.
Fun Guns 14, Game of Throwns 2; Dart Simpson's 9, Projectile Dysfunction 7; Dumpstarz 12, Jokers 4.
Highest finish men: Ryan Gerhardy (152), women: Melina Van Den Kieboom (105).
Sonic Death 8, Darts Vaders 8; Wolves 13, Archers 3; Mix it Up 10, Funny Tuckers 6; Eliminators won over Ducks Nuts by forfeit
Highest finish men: James Lund (96) Lea Smith (48).
Red Barons 10, Phantom Throwers 4; 60s are Us 9, Tons of Bull 5; Bridge Burners 13, What's the Point 1.
Highest finish men: Bob Moore (68), women: Nicole Rodgers (42).
180s went to Ryan Gerhardy (2), Rob Drift, Laurie Loch (3), Bruce Hutchinson, Paul Kelly, Amanda Henley, Andrew Smith, Steve Morley, Erik Kyllas and Melina Van Den Kieboom scored a 171.
