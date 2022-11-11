Redland City Bulletin

SM2 band pays tribute to fallen soldiers in new song

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated November 11 2022 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redland band SM2 have written a song to honour fallen soldiers on Remembrance Day. Pictures supplied

A Redland songwriter has written a tribute to fallen soldiers for Remembrance Day, brought to life by his band of musicians.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.