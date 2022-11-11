A Redland songwriter has written a tribute to fallen soldiers for Remembrance Day, brought to life by his band of musicians.
Redland music collective SM2 Band has released Sounds of the Fallen, written by Michael Stewart and Michael Quinn.
Mr Stewart said he wanted to honour those who had served through the new song.
"Sounds of the Fallen was inspired by Memorials at Villes-Bretonneux and Pozieres," he said.
"Maybe the fallen was speaking to me that day and then guided us all to breathe life into a song for the ages."
James Morrisson plays drums in the songs and Aaron Tickner is on the trumpet. It was mixed by Steve Brady with vocals by April Parkinson.
"The foundation of 'Sounds of the Fallen' was forged with the lyric and then the magic of music happened," Mr Stewart said.
"April Parkinson came in one day a few weeks ago and we immediately knew Sounds of the Fallen was going to be very special.
"April spoke to us that day in song. She has definitely honoured the soldiers fallen and the millions who lost their lives in the Great War with her beautiful voice."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.