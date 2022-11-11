A bayside creative says embracing smaller arts and culture venues could help bring the Redlands community together as independent data finds more indoor recreation is needed in the region.
The independent data by economics consultants Econisis, commissioned by the Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce, found Redlands was far behind the rest of south-east Queensland on liveability.
It outlined indoor recreation as a significant "push" factor as there was limited availability and choice of social and community amenities to compliment the natural environment assets of the region.
Redland Performing Arts Centre (RPAC) creative director Brad Rush said arts and culture was important to the liveability of the Redlands region.
"I think it's about shared experiences, communities coming together and reputation," he said.
"Arts and culture shows the maturity of a city. You have vital infrastructure like the hospital, but you overlay that with a reasonably sophisticated complex like the RPAC Concert Hall, it's a real stamp for a city to hang onto."
Mr Rush said accessibility of arts and culture was somewhat limiting to liveability in the Redlands.
"There's an interesting tussle and challenge for the city and for us as cultural workers to make sure that the infrastructure is relevant," he said.
"RPAC, in some ways, is actually limiting in that for some people it is not accessible.
"What's important is that there's layers in and around that as well and there are some thriving community organisations and liberal arts hubs in the city that are equally as important as the flagship."
Mr Rush said embracing these smaller organisations and understanding the connection would improve liveability in the Redlands by providing more things to do.
"There's an umbrella for what the arts and culture picture looks like and inside that is the art centre and the Old SchoolHouse Gallery, the Coochiemudlo Art Group. I prefer to see it sort of all together as part of the broader picture," he said.
"I think RPAC as the beacon could be more accessible and it could be it should be developed to have more outside connectivity to a broader range of people.
"Contemporary and sophisticated Festivals I think can also cut through and make arts and culture an experience about food, drink and a broader experience.
"I don't think Redlands has truly discovered what its particular arts and culture vibe is. I think we're still working on it."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
