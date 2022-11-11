Redland City Bulletin
Independent data finds indoor recreation would benefit Redlands

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated November 12 2022 - 11:50am, first published 8:05am
RPAC creative director Brad Rush said arts and culture was important to liveability in the Redlands. File pictures

A bayside creative says embracing smaller arts and culture venues could help bring the Redlands community together as independent data finds more indoor recreation is needed in the region.

