Koala Tavern reopens with new look after $3 million revamp

By Emily Lowe
November 13 2022 - 8:00am
The Koala Tavern at Capalaba has reopened with a new look. Picture supplied.

A popular Redland pub has reopened with a new beer garden, kids playground, new look bar and bistro after a $3 million transformation.

