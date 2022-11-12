A popular Redland pub has reopened with a new beer garden, kids playground, new look bar and bistro after a $3 million transformation.
The Koala Tavern at Capalaba will celebrate its reopening with a welcome weekend to showcase its family-friendly bistro, entertainment-focused public bar and gaming room with a celebrating.
The revamp includes a beer garden with adjoining kids play area to allow adults to keep an eye on their young ones while catching up with friends at the pub.
Venue manager Nicki Lawrence said she was thrilled to welcome back loyal and new customers to the Capalaba pub.
"The Koala Tavern is an iconic venue in Capalaba and one that the community holds close to their heart," she said.
"We're so overjoyed that we can now pay it forward to the community that has supported us over the years, giving people of all ages an exciting space to socialise, be entertained and enjoy a good feed"
The tavern's new look has been designed by RED architects.
The bistro also has a new menu which puts a modern spin on classic Australian pub foods like schnitzels, salads, burgers and steaks.
The menu pays tribute to the family favourite 'roast chook' with dishes like hot chook rolls and rotisserie chicken with sides.
The public bar will be able to host entertainment by local bands, touring acts and live sporting events on big screens.
Throughout the week the venue will host Tuesday Trivia, Thursday 'Blues and Brews' and live music every Friday.
To celebrate the opening the Koala Tavern will host a welcome weekend from November 25-27 with Tradie Club Giveaway, Free Hot Chook Rolls, and XXXX Buckets on Friday, Home Grown Cocktails, Free Hot Chook Rolls, Prizes and Giveaways on Saturday and a Live Koala Handler Show and Photos, Balloon Twister, Face Painter, Kids Gift Bag on Sunday.
The renovations at the Koala Tavern are part of an investment strategy into the Queensland market by operator Australian Venue Co. Recently completed venues include Cleveland Sands Hotel and Coomera Lodge.
