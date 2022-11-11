Redland City Bulletin

Jeffreys makes it to RPAC

Updated November 11 2022 - 4:53pm, first published 4:38pm
Gina Jeffreys brings her music to the Redland Performing Arts Centre on December 11

Following a 12-year break from recording and touring to raise her family, Gina Jeffreys is returning to the stage with a special acoustic performance of her latest album Beautiful Tangle at Redland Performing Arts Centre (RPAC) at 4pm on December 11.

