Following a 12-year break from recording and touring to raise her family, Gina Jeffreys is returning to the stage with a special acoustic performance of her latest album Beautiful Tangle at Redland Performing Arts Centre (RPAC) at 4pm on December 11.
The album is a stunning collection of personal stories that come straight from the heart, and showcases the rich and distinctive voice that has won over audiences since Gina's award-winning career began 30 years ago.
I've written every song and every song is a page out of my life,- Gina Jeffreys
"I've written every song, some with some of my favourite songwriters - and every song is a page out of my life," Jeffreys said.
"It's pretty organic, honest, raw and kind of stripped back."
Jeffreys was the winner of Star Maker in 1991, taking over the mantle from Keith Urban. She soon became Australian Country Music's Golden Girl and has toured Australia with Kenny Rogers, Kris Kristofferson, Lee Kernaghan and Johnny Cash.
She became Australia's first-ever female country artist to sell platinum albums, perform sellout shows across Australia, and take her music to the world.
Over the past few years, she has been writing songs with many artists, including Max Jackson, The Vixens of Fall and Courtney Keil. She will be joined by award-winning producer and musician Rod McCormack with his highly-acclaimed bluegrass album Fingerprints - already a hit in the USA.
Also joining the line-up will be singer-songwriter Max Jackson, who just won the 2022 Toyota Star Maker Award, with her debut album Life of the Party.
Tickets are $35-$45 and can be booked on 3829 8131 or rpac.com.au
