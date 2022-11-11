Redland City Bulletin

Koala Tavern opens with a Welcome weekend

Updated November 11 2022 - 5:39pm, first published 4:49pm
Koala Tavern transformed

The Koala Tavern re-opens following a $3 million transformation with a welcome weekend from November 25 to 27.

