Koala Tavern transformed

The Koala Tavern re-opens following a $3 million transformation with a welcome weekend from November 25 to 27.
The fully-transformed venue features a revitalised family-friendly bistro, entertainment-focused public bar and gaming room.
The revamped hotel boasts an expansive new beer garden with an adjoining children's play area. The new-look bistro menu offers a modern take on classic Australian pub food such as schnitzels, salads, burgers and steaks. The hotel also pays homage to the roast chook, serving up signature dishes like hot chook rolls and rotisserie chicken with sides.
The public bar will stage local bands, touring acts, and showing the best sporting events live and loud on the big screens.
Capalaba residents can expect a full weekly calendar at Koala Tavern with Tuesday Trivia, Thursday Blues and Brews and live music from Friday to Sunday.
The Welcome Weekend starts on November 25 with Tradie Club giveaway, free hot chook rolls and XXXX buckets.
On November 25, there will be cocktails, free hot chook rolls, prizes and giveaways.
On November 27, there will be a live koala handler show with D'Aguilar Wildlife. and photos, balloon twister, face painting and children's gift bag.
Venue Manager Nicki Lawrence said he was thrilled to welcome Capalaba locals back to the newly-revamped venue.
"The Koala Tavern is an iconic venue in Capalaba and one that the community holds close to their heart. We're so overjoyed that we can now pay it forward to the community that has supported us over the years, giving people of all ages an exciting space to socialise, be entertained and enjoy a good feed," he said.
The Koala Tavern supports sporting partner, Muddies Cricket Club and Local Heroes charity partner, Save The Koala. The Local Heroes program gives $1 from the sale of every Parma every Wednesday donated through the weekly fundraising promotion.
Koala Tavern joins the growing list of completed renovation projects including Coomera Lodge, Cleveland Sands Hotel, The Crown Hotel in Lutwyche, Bribie Island Hotel, Boomerang Hotel in Mackay, Kings Beach Hotel in Caloundra, Beenleigh Tavern in Logan and The Wallaby Hotel in Mudgeeraba. It is run by hospitality operator Australian Venue Co.
