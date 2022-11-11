Weekly wrap: An express busway to the Redlands is one step closer

G'day readers,
A few weeks ago, I wrote an opinion article calling for an express busway from Redlands Bay to the city. I argued that Don Brown and Kim Richards should be pounding on the Premier's desk with a strong business and social equity case for an express busway project from Redland Bay.
It seems they may have done just that.
This week Jordi Crick reported local and state governments will spearhead a new study to assess the feasibility of building a "fast and efficient" Metro bus route from Brisbane to Redlands. The study won't be perfect. It plans to study a busway that stops at Capalaba, so residents who live further afield in our city will still have to drive and park if this plan goes ahead. But I am not complaining because it would be a good start. If it is built to Capalaba, it could always be extended to Redland Bay once it is up and running. Well done to local MPs Don Brown and Kim Richards and Mayor Karen Williams for putting politics aside and working together for the greater good of our city.
This week in the newsroom, I found myself endlessly humming the old Marcels hit Blue Moon. You know the one, Blue Moon/You saw me standing alone/Without a dream in my heart/Without a love of my own (ba-bom-a-bom-bom).... You sang rather than read that, right? Anyway, I was singing this sixties classic because Jordi wrote a yarn about a man caught exposing his bottom to a security camera at Victoria Point. Residents are up in arms about constant poor behaviour in their suburb. Jordi spoke to one resident who had had enough. We take the complaints seriously, which is why we published the yarn, but sometimes the brain goes to funny places when one sees a grown man dropping his strides and mooning a camera. Jokes aside, let's hope the police can expose the culprits of the anti-social antics and residents can have some peace and quiet back in their lives.
Jordi also made his opinion article debut for the Bulletin his week. Jordi asks a serious question about the Toondah Harbour development.
Emily Lowe has watched Queensland Health Performance data closely for a while now. New figures concerning elective surgeries and wait times at the Redlands Hospital are encouraging, but only some see it that way. The sooner the upgrades to the hospital begin and are completed, the better it will be for Redlanders. Let's hope the satellite hospital is quickly finished too. That would surely help with waiting times in the Emergency Department. Do you agree?
Like Jordi, Emily has become a seasoned writer in the past year, and I am very proud of both of them for their quality work. Emily has written a series of liveability yarns this year, all of them top-shelf. The latest in that series explores the Redlands' lack of indoor recreation venues and how to fix that problem. It is a very informative read.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
