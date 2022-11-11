Weekly wrap: An express busway to the Redlands is one step closer

This week in the newsroom, I found myself endlessly humming the old Marcels hit Blue Moon. You know the one, Blue Moon/You saw me standing alone/Without a dream in my heart/Without a love of my own (ba-bom-a-bom-bom).... You sang rather than read that, right? Anyway, I was singing this sixties classic because Jordi wrote a yarn about a man caught exposing his bottom to a security camera at Victoria Point. Residents are up in arms about constant poor behaviour in their suburb. Jordi spoke to one resident who had had enough. We take the complaints seriously, which is why we published the yarn, but sometimes the brain goes to funny places when one sees a grown man dropping his strides and mooning a camera. Jokes aside, let's hope the police can expose the culprits of the anti-social antics and residents can have some peace and quiet back in their lives.