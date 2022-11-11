Redland City Bulletin

Christmas concert brings hope

By Linda Muller
Updated November 14 2022 - 10:55pm, first published November 11 2022 - 5:39pm
Zoe Malcolm has done the artwork and will sing with other children in Redlands White Christmas Let Them Know concert, being staged at RPAC on December 17.

Singing and art have helped Zoe Malcolm 10, of Ormiston find her voice.

