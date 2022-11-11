Singing and art have helped Zoe Malcolm 10, of Ormiston find her voice.
Previously a selective mute, Zoe has now begun speaking to her teachers and peers at the Steiner School at Thorneside, a major life milestone that her mother Kylie attributes to singing.
"This year has been a huge year for Zoe. I've watched her overcome her challenges and make some big strides. To hear her sing and speak and perform in front other people is monumental," Ms Malcolm said.
Zoe's will be one of the children's voices performing at this years White Christmas concert staged by the Redland City Choir at RPAC with two performances at 2pm and 7pm on December 17.
A painting Zoe did at age five of an angel is also being used as the artwork for the program and Christmas flyers. Choir director and founder Anita Taylor said she came across Zoe's painting at the school where she now teaches music. The school principal is choir member Marilyn Way.
"It was all meant to be. Zoe's story fits in with the concert which is to bring hope to a community and to show people that there are those who care," Ms Taylor said.
"It is the angels who proclaimed the good news at Christmas and we want to do the same. That was my inspiration to write the song Let Them Know," Ms Taylor said.
The choir will also perform Christmas is Here, also written by Ms Taylor and performed as an institution by the choir since its premiere at Indigiscapes in 2013 and at the Christmas by Starlight in 2014.
This will be the choir's eighth Christmas concert as it enters its 10th anniversary next year. In that time, the concerts have raised about $50,000 to help victims of domestic violence. This year, the concert will help to pay for a script and start the process of filming of a television documentary, by Cleveland Film Company.
The show features traditional Christmas music and a sing-along component with guest performers twins Zeph and Quinn Chambers, Adam Lopez and Angela Schoemaker and the South of the River band under Jacob Cavanough. Children in the concert attend the AVA academy, Steiner School and Cleveland State High School.
The concert is directed by Erin Hardy.
Tickets are $35 adults, $25 seniors, pensioners and students and $15 children. Book on 3829 8131 or rpac.com.au (booking fees are $5 by phone and $6 online per transaction)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.