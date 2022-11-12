Jake releases new song

Redland singer songwriter Jake Murdoch, 13, has released a new single Making It Easy.
The song was co written with Toyota Starmaker 2022 winner Max Jackson and arranged by country singer Andrew Farriss before its release on October 20.
The song has been aired on the ABC country program with Beccy Cole and has already gained musical momentum.
"It is about how most people are busy and rushing around all the time and if you just take a break and chill out you will get more work done," Jake said.
Jake's collaboration and mentoring with Farriss has also culminated in another song written by Farriss and Jake and recorded at Farriss's farm studio over three days in early October. The song is now registered with Apra Amos 50/50.
Jake was also able to perform during Farriss's tour with Andrew Swift, with Jake joining the tour at Oodies Cafe in Bundaberg along with backing singer Ashleigh Leef and lead guitarist Travis New.
