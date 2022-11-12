Redland City Bulletin

Jake makes it easy to release a new song

By Linda Muller
Updated November 26 2022 - 3:35pm, first published 4:05pm
Andrew Farriss recorded a song with singer songwriter Jake Murdoch recently.
Jake Murdoch
Jake releases two country songs
Redland singer songwriter Jake Murdoch, 13, has released a new single Making It Easy.

