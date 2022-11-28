Redland City Bulletin

Queen show comes to the Alexandra Hills Hotel on December 3

By Linda Muller
Updated November 28 2022 - 11:22pm, first published 6:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QUEEN: John Blunt as Killer Queen, is coming to the Alexandra Hills Hotel on December 3

Sometimes when John Blunt looks out at the audience at the Alexandra Hills Hotel he thinks he might be in Europe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.