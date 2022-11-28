Sometimes when John Blunt looks out at the audience at the Alexandra Hills Hotel he thinks he might be in Europe.
Such is the energy and enthusiasm of an Alexandra Hills Hotel crowd when confronted with Blunt's Killer Queen experience, a show he is happy to keep bringing back to a perpetually sold out audience.
"The Alex is one of our favourite places to perform.. I don't know what it is but the audience is always very energetic and they know how to get loose. We tour all over the world and for some reason Queen is super well received in England and Europe - home soil for the band," he said.
Having performed the Killer Queen show since 2003, Blunt said the show and the audience just kept getting better.
"It's like a good wine. The music has only become more popular since the movie and the musical. We have fans ranging from 10 to 80. There is a strong and loyal fan base who follow us almost as if we are the original band," he said.
Blunt refers to himself as a mimic, rather than an impersonator, copying the mannerisms and music of Freddie Mercury and creating an experience for the audience close to what the true Queen band might have been like.
"That's what we want the audience to take away. I want them to feel like they may have seen the real band, even though everyone knows we are not Queen."
"This is a band that was a powerful force and left a gaping hole. I'd like to think we can help fill it in some small way."
Blunt said he was greatly looking forward to the performance and was always happy to provide a show that gave so much pleasure to so many people.
The Killer Queen experience comes to the Alexandra Hills Hotel at 8pm on December 3.
The Brisbane-based Killer Queen band pays homage to rock quartet Queen, presenting a fully-costumed show with superb musicianship, accurate instrumentation, dramatic costume changes and a believable cast.
The band comprises Wayne Vitale on bass guitar (John Deacon), Kevin Shilling on drums (Roger Taylor) and Andrew Edwards on guitar (Brian May). Members portray their opposites in costume and play harmonies on replica instruments.
The show consists of all Queen's greatest hits including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, Somebody to Love, Radio Ga Ga and Another One Bites the Dust.
Tickets to the show are $30 and can be bought on events.humanitix.com/killer-queen-at-the-alex-hills-hotel Enquiries to 3824 4444. Doors open at 7pm for an 8pm show.
Winning an overnight stay, breakfast and tickets to the show is Lynda Sullivan of Amity Point with double passes also going to Christine Hughes of Capalaba and Terry Adam of Thornlands.
