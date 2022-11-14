Redland City Bulletin

Snapper remains in reef systems and whiting is on the bite

By Michael Des David
November 14 2022 - 4:00pm
Rick Hughes with a 45cm bass, one of 150 caught by him and fellow anglers Ray Kennedy, Mark Thompson and Murray Binstead at Lake Hinze last weekend. Picture supplied

The mid-November, and the water temperature hovers around the 20-degree centigrade; the weather patterns have been odd these past two years.

