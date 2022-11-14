The mid-November, and the water temperature hovers around the 20-degree centigrade; the weather patterns have been odd these past two years.
On the positive side, the snapper remains on the close in-reef systems.
Although the snapper is not huge, 35-50cm in length, they are plentiful.
Lightly weighted baits and soft plastics are the most effective at catching them.
If only the weather would settle down and give anglers more opportunities to get out fishing.
The big summer whiting is also about, and shore-based anglers can get fishing from the numerous spots around the Redlands Coast.
Any beach that has yabbies on is the perfect place to start. Pump your yabbies and fish in the same area you pumped as the tide flows over the recently pumped areas.
The whiting will be attracted to those areas.
The Port of Brisbane, the mulloway, and threadfin salmon are about, and live baits are doing the damage.
The Broadwater, inside Jumpinpin, produced some mulloway in the early mornings and the evenings.
Whiting and flathead during the day.
A few tailor were also still about due to the cool water temperature.
Saturday morning was an ideal morning to catch whiting.
I was going fishing with a mate and put out my yabbie pump, but when he arrived, the attraction of catching snapper and sweetlip was too great, so we left the pump at home.
Within half an hour, we knew we had made the wrong decision.
The atmospheric pressure was on the high side, and virtually no wind, which was not snapper conditions, and the water temperature was 21 degrees C. Too cold for the sweetlip.
Trying to make the most of the conditions, we drifted along with nothing to show for our efforts. Next time, I hope we let our heads overrule our hearts.
Ray Kennedy went back to the western arm of Lake Hinze with Rick Hughes, Mark Thompson and Murray Binstead for another successful day.
After checking their shrimp traps, they went to their usual spot in front of the white marker, where they caught 67 bass in uncomfortable conditions with a strong wind blowing down the lake.
They then moved into an adjacent bay and tied up to a tree, where they increased the tally to 150 bass when they ran out of bait.
That is a phenomenal catch of fish. The artificial bait anglers catch a fair number of bass, but you cannot beat using locally caught live bait.
If you have any fishing questions or photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com
