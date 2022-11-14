Redland City Bulletin

Redlands Tigers first grade roll through Gators on home deck

JC
By Jordan Crick
November 14 2022 - 4:00pm
James Bazley was at his brutal best during a stand-out performance for Redlands against Sandgate-Redcliffe. Picture supplied

James Bazley and Jon Stimpson have led a Tigers onslaught against Sandgate-Redcliffe, claiming seven wickets between them as Redlands wiped out the visitors inside just 34 overs.

