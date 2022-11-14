James Bazley and Jon Stimpson have led a Tigers onslaught against Sandgate-Redcliffe, claiming seven wickets between them as Redlands wiped out the visitors inside just 34 overs.
Brisbane Heat all-rounder Bazley claimed 4/11, and Stimpson 3/12, as Redlands dismissed the opposition for 67 after being asked to bowl first at Peter Burge Oval.
Only two Sandgate batsmen managed double figures, with wickets falling at regular intervals throughout the innings.
Redlands took no time in chasing down the total and notching first innings points despite losing in-form opener Liam Smith for a duck.
Sam Heazlett, James Bazley, Leigh Drennan, Michael Nicol and Carter Pearson all made significant contributions in the chase, allowing Tigers to declare at 6/209 after 40 overs.
The Gators batsmen negotiated a tricky seven over spell against Bazley and Stimpson before the close, with both openers surviving to stumps.
They require a further 134 runs next weekend to edge ahead of the Tigers, who will no doubt be eyeing off an outright win.
Second grade struggled to 149 batting first against Sandgate-Redcliffe but remain firmly in the hunt for a first innings win thanks to a flurry of wickets late on day one.
Jacob Apted and James Pullar took two scalps apiece as the Gators lost 4/1 near stumps to put Redlands back in the frame.
The game now hangs in the balance, with Redlands requiring three wickets and Sandgate a further 41 runs for first innings points.
Earlier in the day, James Catlow-Elliott starred with the bat, scoring a half-century as Redlands were held to 149.
First grade: Sandgate-Redcliffe 67 (James Bazley 4/11, Jon Stimpson 3/12) & 0/7 v Redlands 6/209 dec (Michael Nicol 40, Sam Heazlett 48)
Second grade: Redlands 149 (James Catlow-Elliott 53) v Sandgate-Redcliffe 7/109
Third grade: Northern Suburbs 7/274 v Redlands (yet to bat)
Fourth grade: Northern Suburbs 185 (Wayne Todman 3/38) v Redlands 4/28
Fifth grade: Redlands 122 (Myles Grant 44) v Northern Suburbs 5/55 (Harry Legg 3/19)
Sixth grade: Northern Suburbs 4/291 v Redlands (yet to bat)
Lord's Taverners (OD): Ipswich 154 def by Redlands 6/155 (Rowan Grant 43)
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
