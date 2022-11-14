Councillors on board for Capalaba business boom

Redland City councillors have shared their support for a $250 million project to transform the Capalaba Town Centre into an urban hub as development agreements are signed.
Council signed a development agreement with Redland Investment Corporation (RIC) and Shayher Group for the Capalaba Town Centre Revitalisation Project.
The project will accommodate dining, retail and entertainment and create better connections with the rest of the Redlands region.
Division 9 Councillor Adelia Berridge said she and Division 8 Councillor Tracy Huges worked together to secure the development as Redland Bay Road bordered their divisions.
Cr Berridge said a business precinct was much needed in Capalaba.
"As a councillor for Capalaba I know the residents see our shopping centres are hubs of community and social interactions and are touch points for diverse customer experiences and business interactions," she said.
"Capalaba is going to be a place where businesses meet and greet, share experiences and do business.
"We realise the importance of incorporating business and entertainment areas and placing them in key locations."
The 1.55 hectare site includes community amenities like a new library, customer service centre, arts centre and community hall.
Division 8 Councillor Tracey Huges said the project would "breathe new life" into Capalaba and boost the local economy.
"Capalaba is home to a growing number of families so it's important this project protects the local community feel of the area while also delivering much-needed activation," Cr Huges said.
