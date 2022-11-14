Redland City Bulletin

Councillors on board for Capalaba Town Centre revitalisation

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
November 14 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillors on board for Capalaba business boom

Redland City councillors have shared their support for a $250 million project to transform the Capalaba Town Centre into an urban hub as development agreements are signed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.