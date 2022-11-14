Redland City Bulletin

Redland City Council program supports artists' development

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
November 15 2022 - 8:00am
Musicians, dancers and artists will all be supported by the PASSAGE Artists Development Program. File pictures

Redland creatives will have more freedom to develop their skills at home under a new program to empower emerging artists and performers.

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

