Redland creatives will have more freedom to develop their skills at home under a new program to empower emerging artists and performers.
Redland City Council has launched the PASSAGE Artist Development Program to provide opportunities for artists to build on their skills alongside industry professionals and help them find space to develop their craft.
Mayor Karen Williams said artists would be supported to create new work, develop existing work and up skill or take part in personal development.
"PASSAGE will take Council's significant investment in our thriving arts and culture sector a step further, providing individuals and organisations working in the arts and cultural sector with in-kind and financial support," she said.
"It will provide them with the opportunity to utilise the city's arts and cultural resources, including our exceptional Redland Performing Arts Centre, while promoting the role and value of creative expression and artistic development as key drivers of a diverse, vibrant and connected community."
Creative Arts Manager Brad rush said the program has four key initiatives to support artists across multiple disciplines like dance, skills development, heritage, multi-arts, music, theatre, visual art, craft, design and writing.
"All artists, creatives and companies are encouraged to apply, as long as there is a meaningful connection to Redlands Coast. Well-constructed and viable projects will be looked at favourably, along with alignment to Redland City Council's corporate goals," Mr Rush said.
"The support PASSAGE will provide is so important as artists have the power to alter our perceptions, provide alternative views and bring us together as a more connected community."
The four key initiatives are Channel, Stream, Skills Lab and Stage sessions.
Channel is a development program for new works, ideas, concepts or dreams and provides a platforms for artists to engage in critical response and review, get venue support and grants up to $2000.
Stream is for more developed works, engaging audiences or the public through art, with projects to aim for presentation at the RPAC auditorium.
The Skills Lab is a program of workshops designed by Redland City Council's Creative Arts team, resident artists, invited artists and Flying Arts Alliance to help participants gain experience and build on their skills.
Stage sessions are a live performance opportunity where artists can utilise the RPAC Concert hall to showcase their skills.
Applications for the Channel and Stream programs open December 7.
PASSAGE is delivered by Redland City Council in partnership with the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland. For more information and the program guidelines, visit rpac.com.au/Passage
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
