Residents opposed to the $1.4 billion Toondah Harbour development proposed for Cleveland have launched a 'Say No to Toondah' campaign at GJ Walter Park..
Redlands 2030 President and Toondah Alliance member Steve MacDonald said about 200 people attended the event on Saturday.
Mr MacDonald said the launch marked a "turning of the tide" for the group, who would now be actively encouraging people to make submissions on the proposal.
"To date we have been getting our thoughts together and also trying to get a hold of copies of the EIS and organising how people will respond," he said.
"We have perhaps been on the defensive because of the amount of work involved in reading the EIS and collating thoughts.
"We are now actively promoting people to make submissions, and we are in a position to help people make those decisions."
The 'Say No to Toondah' campaign launch was held at GJ Walter Park in Cleveland on Saturday, November 12.
It comes as the community consultation period for the Environmental Impact Statement enters its final month, with submissions due to close on Tuesday, December 6.
The document is available on Walker Corporation's website and in hard copy form at council's Cleveland, Capalaba and Victoria Point libraries.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
