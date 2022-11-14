Redland City Bulletin

Good showing for 'Say No to Toondah' campaign launch at GJ Walter Park

JC
By Jordan Crick
November 15 2022 - 8:00am
Residents gathered at GJ Walter Park to launch the 'Say No to Toondah' campaign. Picture supplied

Residents opposed to the $1.4 billion Toondah Harbour development proposed for Cleveland have launched a 'Say No to Toondah' campaign at GJ Walter Park..

