LNP backbencher Henry Pike says he accepts contrasting views on the Toondah Harbour development but would not commit to supporting or opposing the $1.4 billion proposal.
"I will certainly not be using my role to cheerlead for or against the development," Mr Pike said.
The new Bowman MP said the federal government must follow the scientific evidence when assessing the Toondah Harbour proposal and should not play politics with its decision.
Residents now have less than a month to make a submission on the Environmental Impact Statement, with the 40-day public notification period due to expire on December 6.
Mr Pike said any decision on the EIS must be purely evidence-based, with full consideration given to community feedback and the legislative framework.
"There are aspects of the 10-year journey of this proposal that I would have liked to have seen done differently," he said.
"However, the reality is that I am a new federal representative as this proposal reaches the tail end of its approval processes.
"The federal department's decision on this matter must not be a political one. Instead, any decision on the EIS must be based purely on the evidence."
The final Toondah Harbour call lies with Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek, who has so far refused to speculate on when she will hand down her decision.
She told ABC Radio in October that she would not "pre-judge" the issue and was expecting a strong response to Walker Corporation's EIS.
Mr Pike said Redlands needed significant infrastructure investment to meet population growth, regardless of the Toondah outcome.
He said the matter had become a "political football" between all three levels of government and believed the "stalemate" could only be broken with a bi-partisan approach.
"Regardless of whether this development is approved or not, the Redlands requires significant investment to bring our infrastructure up to the standard required to meet the needs of our growing population," Mr Pike said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
