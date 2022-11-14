Redland City Bulletin

Bowman MP Henry Pike won't 'cheerlead' for or against Walker Corp's Toondah Harbour development

By Jordan Crick
November 15 2022 - 8:05am
Bowman MP Henry Pike says he is refusing to "cheerlead" for either side of the Toondah debate but is promoting a bi-partisan approach to infrastructure investment in the Redlands.

LNP backbencher Henry Pike says he accepts contrasting views on the Toondah Harbour development but would not commit to supporting or opposing the $1.4 billion proposal.

