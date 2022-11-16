A Redland real estate agent has filled up the tanks of a few lucky Redland residents in a random act of kindness drive.
Adam Gould of Gould Estate Agents stood at the BP Truckstop at Dollery Road Capalaba and handed out more than $1000 to help drivers fuelling up on Tuesday, November 15.
"I was trying to support people struggling, but I can't pick who they are, so I've decided to turn up at the service station and put in money for their fuel," he said.
"It's a random act of kindness and something I've always wanted to do."
Mr Gould said he hoped he could take some pressure of residents dealing with the cost of living crisis and that giving back had always been important to him.
"I grew up in the Redlands all my life and I'm 41 now. I went to school locally as well and I started in real estate about eight years ago," he said.
"The thing I really enjoy most is being able to give back to my community."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
