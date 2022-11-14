Lauper is a ground-breaking Grammy, Emmy and Tony award-winning songwriter and performing artist with global record sales of more than 50 million. Icon, global superstar, singer, songwriter, actress, activist and Broadway musical writer, her iconic voice, influential punk glamour and infectious live shows catapulted her to stardom in the early '80s. Lauper won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist with her first album, She's So Unusual, and became the first woman in history to have four top five singles from a debut album, including 11 Top 50 hits in Australia in the '80s. Lauper has released 11 studio albums, yielding timeless classics like Time After Time, True Colors, and the anthemic Girls Just Want To Have Fun. She has been nominated for 15 Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, seven American Video Awards, 18 MTV Awards, as well as being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

