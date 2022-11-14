Redland City Bulletin

Rod Stewart comes back for another day on the green

Updated November 26 2022 - 3:40pm, first published November 15 2022 - 12:24am
Rod Stewart comes to Sirromet for day on the green on March 25, 2023
Cyndi Lauper
Jon Stevens

Sir Rod Stewart comes to Sirromet, Mount Cotton on March 25, 2023 as part of a massive Australian tour, with very special guest Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens.

Local News

