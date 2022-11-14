Sir Rod Stewart comes to Sirromet, Mount Cotton on March 25, 2023 as part of a massive Australian tour, with very special guest Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens.
Roundhouse Entertainment, in conjunction with Live Nation is bringing Stewart back to the winery as part of a day on the green performance in what will be his only Queensland show.
Stewart will perform a two-hour set from his vast catalogue of hits, while Lauper will take the stage for an hour, playing all of her most-loved songs.
Rock legend Jon Stevens will join the line-up at all shows on this national tour.
Following the extraordinary success of his previous tours, Sir Rod's 2023 dates promise show-stopping classics and new hits in his unmissable, captivating style. Stewart is one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with more than 250 million albums and singles sold worldwide during a stellar career that includes 27 Top 40 hits in Australia, including four number one singles, plus seven number one albums.
His achievements also include 10 number one albums and 26 Top 10 singles in the UK, plus 17 Top 10 albums and 16 Top 10 singles in the US. Sir Rod's performances will include fan favourites from across his impressive career, as well as tracks from his 2021 album The Tears Of Hercules, his 31st studio album.
The incomparable catalogue includesYou Wear It Well, You're In My Heart, Tonight's The Night (Gonna Be Alright), Gasoline Alley, Every Picture Tells A Story, Mandolin Wind, Sailing, The Killing of Georgie, Young Turks, Forever Young, Hot Legs, Infatuation, I Don't Wanna Talk About It, Da Ya Think I'm Sexy, Rhythm Of My Heart, Some Guys Have All The Luck and Maggie May.
Lauper is a ground-breaking Grammy, Emmy and Tony award-winning songwriter and performing artist with global record sales of more than 50 million. Icon, global superstar, singer, songwriter, actress, activist and Broadway musical writer, her iconic voice, influential punk glamour and infectious live shows catapulted her to stardom in the early '80s. Lauper won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist with her first album, She's So Unusual, and became the first woman in history to have four top five singles from a debut album, including 11 Top 50 hits in Australia in the '80s. Lauper has released 11 studio albums, yielding timeless classics like Time After Time, True Colors, and the anthemic Girls Just Want To Have Fun. She has been nominated for 15 Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, seven American Video Awards, 18 MTV Awards, as well as being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Lauper wrote the music and lyrics for the critically acclaimed musical Kinky Boots and in 2013 became the first solo woman to win a Tony Award for Best Original Score (music and lyrics).
Stevens found fame fronting Noiseworks, which had four Top 10 albums and 12 Top 50 singles, including the classics No Lies, Take Me Back, Touch and Hot Chilli Woman. Jon then fronted INXS for more than three years, which included a gig at the Sydney Olympics' closing ceremony.
Tickets are on sale with Ticketmaster.
