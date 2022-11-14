Redland City Bulletin

Sting comes to Sirromet on February 19

Updated November 15 2022 - 12:55am, first published 12:41am
Sting comes to Sirromet for day on the green on February 19. Picture by Martin Kierszenbaum
James Reyne
Joe Sumner

Legendary singer-songwriter Sting comes to Sirromet, Mount Cotton on February 19 for the first time in nearly seven years, on his critically acclaimed My Songs tour.

