Singer, songwriter and guitarist, Joe Sumner learnt to play guitar and drums when he was a teenager inspired by Nirvana's Nevermind, forming rock trio Fiction Plane - going on to release four studio albums and opening for another trio, The Police on its 2007 worldwide reunion tour. His recent singles include You You You and Looking For Me, Looking For You from his forthcoming debut solo album Sunshine In The Night, due for release in 2023.

