Legendary singer-songwriter Sting comes to Sirromet, Mount Cotton on February 19 for the first time in nearly seven years, on his critically acclaimed My Songs tour.
The tour comes from Roundhouse Entertainment, in conjunction with Live Nation as part of the day on the green program.
My Songs is an exuberant and dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner's illustrious career both with The Police and as a solo artist. Fans can expect to hear Englishman In New York, Every Breath You Take, Roxanne and Message In A Bottle.
He will be accompanied by an electric, rock ensemble, with special guest Joe Sumner on his first Australian solo tour as well as acclaimed singer-songwriter James Reyne.
Reyne's songs have provided the soundtrack to endless Australian summers and his music includes Reckless, The Boys Light Up, Beautiful People, Lakeside, Daughters Of The Northern Coast, Fall Of Rome, Hammerhead, Motor's Too Fast and Slave. James has had 19 Top 40 singles - including six Top 10 hits - and 11 Top 10 albums. His latest album, Toon Town Lullaby, is his 12th solo studio album.
Reyne first shared a bill with Sting nearly 40 years ago when Australian Crawl was part of the Synchronicity tour - The Police's final tour until they re-formed 23 years later.
Singer, songwriter and guitarist, Joe Sumner learnt to play guitar and drums when he was a teenager inspired by Nirvana's Nevermind, forming rock trio Fiction Plane - going on to release four studio albums and opening for another trio, The Police on its 2007 worldwide reunion tour. His recent singles include You You You and Looking For Me, Looking For You from his forthcoming debut solo album Sunshine In The Night, due for release in 2023.
Sting has sold more than 100 million albums from his combined work with The Police and as a solo artist, including five Australian number one albums and 20 Australian Top 50 singles. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, composer, singer, songwriter, actor, author and activist.
Tickets are through Ticketmaster.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.