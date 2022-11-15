Redland City Bulletin
Our People

Ormiston resident nominated for Queensland Senior Australian of the Year

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
November 15 2022 - 4:00pm
Red Rose foundation founder and Ormiston resident Betty Taylor has been nominated for Queensland Senior Australian of the Year. Picture by Jordi Crick

An Ormiston senior has been recognised for her efforts to raise awareness for and support victims of domestic violence with a nomination for one of Queensland's most prestigious awards.

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

