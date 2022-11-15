An Ormiston senior has been recognised for her efforts to raise awareness for and support victims of domestic violence with a nomination for one of Queensland's most prestigious awards.
Red Rose Foundation founding director and CEO Betty Taylor was nominated for Queensland Senior Australian of the Year alongside three other outstanding seniors from across the state.
Ms Taylor founded the Red Rose Foundation in 2016 to look at preventing high risk domestic violence and the prevention of high harm like homicide and suicide.
"I worked across the DV field for 33 years and in looking at some of that high harm DV we know that it's predictable and preventable so that's the specific focus we have at the Red Rose Foundation.
"We set up the foundation to do two things. One is that we do a lot of education and training and the other is that we do offer support to women that have experienced non-lethal strangulation."
Ms Taylor was also a founding member of the Queensland Domestic Violence Death Review Board and established the Gold Coast's Domestic Violence Prevention Centre to support women and children affected by violence and work with perpetrators.
More recently, she established the Australian Institute for Strangulation Prevention, which trains health, police and other professionals on how to better respond to evidence of non-lethal strangulation, a significant red flag for later homicide.
Betty also created Australia's first Strangulation Trauma Centre in Brisbane, supported by the Red Rose Foundation to help women who have survived strangulation heal their physical and mental injuries.
The 73-year-old said working with domestic violence victims was inspiring.
"I think unique moments are seeing the strength of women and what they come through in the adversity of domestic violence when they survive and thrive," she said.
"Their strength inspires me all the time to keep going with it."
She said she was honoured to be nominated for Queensland Senior Australian of the Year.
"I feel passionate about ending violence against women and the injustices that many women experience so, to have that recognised through the Australian of the Year is wonderful," she said.
"To be able to enact this position to speak out on behalf of so many women that don't have a voice, it's an an honor to do that."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
