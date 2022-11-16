Redland City Bulletin
Redland Bay resident warns of future accident as Moores Road safety push continues

JC
By Jordan Crick
November 16 2022 - 4:00pm
Redland Bay residents are urging action on safety concerns at Moores Road.

More residents have thrown their support behind calls for sweeping safety changes at Moores Road, with one local warning it is a matter of time before another "terrible" accident takes place if the council fails to act.

