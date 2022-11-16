More residents have thrown their support behind calls for sweeping safety changes at Moores Road, with one local warning it is a matter of time before another "terrible" accident takes place if the council fails to act.
The Redland Bay community was rocked in April when a child was rushed to hospital after being struck by a car on Moores Road, leaving him with significant injuries.
One resident, who asked only to be known as Ryan, said Redland City Council urgently needed to extend the no standing zone outside the Moores Road car park so motorists had time to see oncoming traffic.
He said about 100 metres of space was required between the exit and the first parked vehicle for a clear line of sight, but worried that it would take another accident for changes to be made.
"That should be a no standing area so drivers have time to see if a child is riding their bike," Ryan said.
"Another terrible accident is just waiting to happen."
The Bulletin reported in October that several other residents near Moores Road were calling for the council to stump up for a series of safety changes.
That included dropping the speed limit back to 40km/h, painting yellow lines in no standing zones and introducing parking limits to prevent cars from clogging up the street.
Resident Sam Caruso said the Moores Road car park had become a "storage area" for vehicles, with many remaining at the facility for several months.
He agreed that the council should also look at introducing time limits, including on Moores Road, as residents were having to put up with cars parking long-term outside their homes.
"They will start arriving between Thursday and Friday night, and it will be full by Saturday morning," Mr Caruso said.
"Sometimes by mid-afternoon on Friday it is already full.
"I understand council has a lot of work to do, but they have got to be able to prioritise the things that matter."
A council spokeswoman said it was still investigating introducing parking limits on both Moores Road and in the Moores Road car park.
"Council will continue to keep the community informed once more information becomes available," she said.
Ryan said the council needed to stop people from parking at their convenience along Moores Road, with cars crammed in near driveways also making it difficult for residents to enter and exit their properties.
"One of the things I notice is regular number plates. People are perhaps not even trying the car park and coming straight here [to Moores Road]," he said.
"Either council need to take our concerns seriously, or they allow us to push our bins out into the parking area long before the due date for collection.
"I have noticed some cars park ... for a week or more. I would think they are parking and then travelling to the islands."
The council also encouraged motorists to remain aware of where they could and could not park on Moores Road.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
