Redland families are preparing to come together an celebrate this festive season as Christmas on the Coast tickets go on sale.
The annual event at Raby Bay Harbour Park will be held from December 14-18 with a jam packed schedule for the whole family to enjoy.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the event had run for the last two year and proved popular with residents and visitors.
"Each night from 4.30pm to 9pm will be packed with an exciting program including live stage performances by some of Redlands Coast's talented singers and entertainers," she said.
"There will be Christmas carols, roving performers, free face painting, a rock climbing wall, toboggan slide, inflatable obstacle courses, animal farm and other activities for children, food trucks, market stalls and free family photos with Santa.
"There will also be a countdown for the lighting of the city's Christmas tree each night from 6.45pm, followed by a Christmas movie on the big screen from 7.30pm."
Festive films to screen during Christmas on the Coast are:
Tickets are available online at Council's website for $5 per person, with children under 12 years free, limited to 2500 people per night.
Each ticket includes free train travel to and from the event and proceeds go to local community organisations.
More information on nightly performers and entertainment will be released closer to the event.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
