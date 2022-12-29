Take a look back at the stories that mattered in 2022 with the Redland City Bulletin's year in review.
An Ormiston salon owner has been hit with an expensive damage bill after a car ploughed into the Little Pink Shop in the early hours of Saturday morning, January 15. Sea Hair and Beauty owner needed to fork out more than $15,000 for repairs during what would normally be a busy time of year.
A spectacular waterfront mansion at Raby Bay has broken a record for the most expensive bayside property ever sold. The 2327 square metre block at Sentinel Court, Raby Bay was sold for a whopping $8.5 million, breaking the previous record of $8.1 million.
Local paramedics Tamara Tisdall and Jeff Lockwood featured on Channel 10 program Ambulance Australia on February 9. The Redland Bay team were called to a birth in the show which follows paramedics as they respond to emergencies.
Extreme weather since Thursday, February 24 left Redlands Coast in the firing line for flash flooding, with closed roads and fallen trees impacting homes across the region. Homes were evacuated and two families from Capalaba and Redland Bay were assisted and relocated by the SES. From February 23 to March 4, Redlands Coast SES units responded to 129 calls in relation to structural issues.
The total number of Redlands COVID cases passed 10,000 in March as virus restrictions were relaxed in Queensland. The milestone came just two years after the state's borders were slammed shut and Australia went into its first of many lockdowns to stem the virus spread.
Seven months after an early morning fire destroyed a historic Capalaba restaurant, Melin Chinese and Vietnamese reopened at a new location on Tuesday, March 29. The Tran family, who have owned the business for almost 20 years, were supported by the community and determined to rebuild their business.
The first sod was turned on the Redland Satellite Hospital at Redland Bay in April, one of seven to be built in Queensland to ease pressure on major hospitals across the state. Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said the hospitals would be operational in 2023 and make room in major hospitals for more beds.
Redland City Council released its much-anticipated draft Birkdale Community Precinct Draft Master Plan in April, revealing how it intends to transform the historic 62-hectare site over two decades. Features include a Southbank-style public lagoon, playground, walking trails, and the widely-discussed Olympic whitewater venue.
LNP candidate Henry Pike succeeded Andrew Laming as Bowman MP, but the margin between the two major parties shrunk in the bayside seat when the Labor party won the 2022 federal election. Mr Pike won about 55 per cent of the two-party preferred vote.
Walk for Toondah organisers say more than 2200 people walked through the Cleveland CBD in May to protest Walker Corporation's development at Toondah Harbour. The crowd aimed to raise awareness of potential threats to the environment if the development goes ahead.
Straddie Brewing Co. took the beer world by storm in June, winning a slew of awards at the Royal Melbourne Australian International Beer Awards. Their products won gold for Australia's best British and European Style Ale with it's Myora Springs Gose and best traditional India pale ale with its Jumpinpin IPA just to name a few.
Mayor Karen Williams admitted to drinking "several glasses" of wine before crashing her car into a tree at Cleveland on the evening of Thursday, June 23. The Mayor resisted calls to resign and said she would continue serving the Redlands after she appeared in court.
