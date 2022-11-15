Redlands 2030 president Steve MacDonald says a lack of access to the Toondah Harbour Environmental Impact Statement at Redland City Council libraries has denied residents the chance of a proper review.
Mr MacDonald has called on the council to provide more hard copies at its facilities and requested that residents be allowed to borrow the document so they could spend time reviewing the proposal at home.
Only one paper copy of the EIS - released by Walker Corporation in October - is currently available at the Victoria Point, Cleveland and Capalaba libraries.
But the council claims there has been limited public demand for the printed copies at all three facilities, other than during a community demonstration at Cleveland in late October.
Mr MacDonald told the Redland City Bulletin it was a "tall order" asking the community to read the document and make a submission in the 40 days permitted for public consultation.
"The council is a partner in this exercise and they should know that our community is switched onto these things and one copy was never adequate," he said.
"Not only is there only one copy, but you can't borrow it. One person I know spent four hours, for four days in a row, trying to plough through the document because they wanted to see it in hard-copy form.
"Libraries are supposed to be for borrowing, but they have one copy available which you share amongst everyone else."
Mr MacDonald said it was imperative that all stakeholders were conducting consultation in "good faith" by giving people a chance to assess and comment on the proposal.
He wrote in a letter to the council that at least 25 more copies should be available at all Redlands libraries.
"The whole consultation process has overlooked the many Redlanders who have limited computer skills or just prefer the proven readability and comprehension of paper documents," he wrote.
" ...The community is very aware the clock is ticking for them to have an informed say about the EIS relating to the largest single development in Redlands' history."
A Redland City Council officer wrote in a reply to Mr MacDonald during October that easy accessibility to the EIS was a high priority for the council and Walker Corporation.
He said there had been low demand for hard copies at the council libraries and no "significant" issues had been reported of multiple people trying to access the documents at the same time.
"For community members who may not have access to the online portal, council offers computer access at all Redlands Coast libraries," the officer wrote.
"Due to the size of the document, the hard copies have been split across various volumes."
Mr MacDonald also argued that the time frame for public notification was inadequate and questioned why the council had not made mention of an EIS copy being provided at its North Stradbroke Island library.
"We never thought one copy would be sufficient. Who would think that when the community is being impact the way they are?" he said.
"Our community is alive to these sorts of things because that's what we have to do to defend our lifestyle."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
