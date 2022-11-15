Redland City Bulletin

Redlands 2030 president calls for greater access to Toondah Harbour EIS hard copies at council libraries

By Jordan Crick
Updated November 15 2022 - 4:40pm, first published 4:30pm
The Toondah Harbour EIS has been the subject of much discussion since its release in October. Picture supplied

Redlands 2030 president Steve MacDonald says a lack of access to the Toondah Harbour Environmental Impact Statement at Redland City Council libraries has denied residents the chance of a proper review.

