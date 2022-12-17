Redland City Bulletin

Buying a pet for a Christmas gift might not be a good idea

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
December 18 2022 - 8:05am
The RSPCA says purchasing a pet as a surprise gift for Christmas might not always be the brilliant gift it was intended to be. Picture by Craig Thomson.

YOU have seen it. It looks cute. You think it will light up your child's life; you can't wait to see his or her smiling face on Christmas Day when they get their new pet.

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.

