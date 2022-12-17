YOU have seen it. It looks cute. You think it will light up your child's life; you can't wait to see his or her smiling face on Christmas Day when they get their new pet.
But buying your child a pet as a Christmas gift might not be such a good idea.
RSPCA spokesperson Emma Lagoon said purchasing a pet as a surprise gift for Christmas, whether it is a puppy, kitten or another animal, may not always be the brilliant gift it was intended to be.
"It is not long until Christmas, so if you're looking for a pet, please do your research first to ensure you can offer a pet a lifelong commitment and avoid purchasing pets as surprise presents for family or friends," she said.
"If you decide you are ready to welcome a new pet, be home for the holidays. It's a great time to settle them in."
The RSPCA traditionally receives a significant number of cats and dogs post-Christmas.
Ms Lagoon said this is often because people decide that that cute furry animal they bought for Christmas is just not worth the hassle.
"We know how much joy animals bring into our lives and that owning a pet can provide mental and physical health benefits," she said.
"But getting a pet is a big decision that requires long-term consideration.
"It should always be a family decision."
Ms Lagoon said if you decide to buy a pet for Christmas adopting an animal from the RSPCA is an excellent alternative to purchasing a puppy or a kitten.
"We have 393 animals available to adopt across Queensland to suit many lifestyles - from dogs, cats, birds, guinea pigs, ducks, horses, even reptiles for those with a recreational wildlife licence," she said.
"Over the last year, we've found more than 10,000 animals in Queensland loving new homes and reunited nearly 3,000 pets with their owners."
The RSPCA has some handy tips for those who do buy a pet for Christmas:
More tips on what to look for when purchasing a dog or puppy are at the RSPCA Smart Puppy Buyers Guide and for cats and kittens at the RSPCA Smart Cat and Kitten Buyers Guide.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
