Christmas Spectacular features Redland talent

Updated November 15 2022 - 4:21pm, first published 4:06pm
Mirusia headlines at Christmas Spectacular with other Redland artists being staged on November 27.
Redland baritone Craig Martin.

Redland talent will be on the city hall stage with Christmas Spectacular being performed at 3pm on November 27.

