Redland talent will be on the city hall stage with Christmas Spectacular being performed at 3pm on November 27.
International soprano to Andre Rieu, Mirusia of Cleveland will star as the headline artist. She will be joined on stage by 150 musicians including JD Smith (from the Ten Tenors) Redland baritone Craig Martin, Vocal Manoeuvres Academy Chorus, Vocal Manoeuvres, and the Brisbane Symphony Orchestra conducted by Chen Yang.
Mirusia is an Ambassador for Silver Memories, a 24/7 multi award winning broadcast service for the aged. Silver Memories has been recognised for its positive impact on people living in aged care and at home garnering two national awards and is a finalist in two more.
Mirusia's numerous albums have all debuted at number 1 on the Australian ARIA Charts and her musical talents span the pop, classical, crossover and jazz genres. She will be singing a few of her newly released songs just in time for Christmas as well as Christmas favourites.
Melbourne-based singer/songwriter, JD Smith, has been touring as a member of The Ten Tenors since 2015. In later years Smith has shifted his focus to release his debut album Soul Searchin which speaks of his indigenous heritage and is produced by Michael Cristiano (The Seekers, Gene Pitney).
Tickets range from $25 to $85. Book on 4mbs.com.au
