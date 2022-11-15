A multi-talented Indigenous musician and renowned classical composer who grew up in Mt Isa has been awarded the top honour at the 2023 Queensland Australian of the Year awards.
William Barton is among four recipients of the Queensland awards, including Bravehearts fundraiser Claude Lyle Harvey OAM for Senior Australian of the Year, community organiser Talei Elu for Young Australian of the Year, and A Brave Life founder Melissa Resdell for Queensland Local Hero.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the awards demonstrated tireless contributions to communities across the country.
"We are proud to recognise these extraordinary Queenslanders whose positive impacts are improving lives and society on a daily basis," she said.
The Queensland winners will join those from the other states and territories for the national awards, announced January 25, 2023.
Proud Kalkadunga man William Barton was taught to play the didgeridoo by his Uncle Arthurt Peterson, Wannyi, Lardil and Kalkadunga elder while growing up in Mount Isa.
At 12-years-old he left school to concentrate on music and performed with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra by the age of 17.
The 41-year-old holds honourary doctorates from Griffith University and the University of Sydney and an is associate professor at Australian National University.
He has released five albums on the ABC Classics label including Heartland with Véronique Serret featuring the words of his mother, Aunty Delmae Barton.
Mr Barton was the 2019 artist in residence at Melbourne Recital Centre, a Creative Consultant for Australia Day Live and has won multiple awards, including the 2021 Australia Council Don Banks Music Award for his sustained contribution to music.
Gold Coast retiree and former gardener Claude Lyle Harvey OAM has put his trusty lawnmower Moyra to the test, pushing it tens of thousands of kilometres to raise funds for Bravehearts.
The 77-year-old has committed his time to raise awareness and funds for the non-for-profit charity preventing child sexual abuse and assisting survivors.
He dedicated himself to the cause after learning two three and four-year-old girls had been sexually abused by their 16-year-old neighbor.
"If I can save just one child from this crime, that harms one in five Australian children, I will have achieved what I've set out to do," Mr Harvey said.
Throughout his 17 year trek he has raised more than $1.5 million for Bravehearts and hopes to hit $2 million by the end of 2024.
Talei Elu worked in the Federal Government for six years before she decided to shift her focus to her passion for her Torres Strait culture.
The 30-year-old Saibai Koedal (crocodile) woman from the Torres Strait Islander community of Seisia in Cape York used her government experience, tech knowledge and community organisation skills to start initiatives to improve the place she called home.
Since returning to Seisia during the COVID pandemic, Ms Elu has worked with the Australian Electoral Commission to educate Indigenous people about voting, its importance and how to enrol.
She also arranged free feminine hygiene products, baby items and beauty and self-care products for women in the community and started a free sports equipment hire initiative for young people
Ms Elu regularly organises beach clean-ups for the community and was recently named as the youngest member of the First Nations Consultative Committee and co-chair.
Melissa Redsell learnt first hand the difficulties of raising a child in a dysfunctional family when she fell pregnant at 16 and finished high school while seven months pregnant.
With limited family support she struggled to buy essentials but attended university as a single parent and became a registered nurse and midwife to create a better life for herself and her child.
Working in healthcare she noticed a lack of support for teen and young mothers and started to gift items to struggling parents, which inspired her to start A Brave Life.
Ms Resdell's charity supports young mothers dealing with domestic violence, poverty, trauma, relationship breakdowns, unplanned pregnancy and homelessness and provides essentials such as baby supplies, emotional nurturing and paths to education and employment.
By mid-2022 the charity had delivered more than 8,000 bundle care packages.
