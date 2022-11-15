Redland City Bulletin

Slide torched as vandals strike Sycamore Parade Park for second time in four weeks

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated November 16 2022 - 8:11am, first published 8:00am
Photos sent to the Redland City Bulletin show extensive damage to a plastic slide at Sycamore Parade Park, Victoria Point. Pictures supplied

Residents are being urged to report vandalism after a plastic slide at Sycamore Parade Park in Victoria Point was torched for the second time in just four weeks.

Local News

