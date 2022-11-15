Residents are being urged to report vandalism after a plastic slide at Sycamore Parade Park in Victoria Point was torched for the second time in just four weeks.
A Redland City Council spokeswoman said the slide had been roped off and the council was now waiting on delivery of a replacement, which would come at a cost of about $3000.
It is understood fire crews were called to the scene but a resident acted quickly to put the fire out after seeing people in the park.
"This is the second time the slide has been damaged by fire in four weeks, following a similar incident which occurred on Sunday, October 16," a council spokeswoman said.
"The slide has been roped off with barricade mesh while council awaits delivery of a replacement, which costs about $3000."
The incident comes less than a week after residents in a nearby home on Sycamore Parade captured a man dropping his strides and exposing his bottom on a security camera.
Other vandalism incidents have also been reported at William Stewart Park in Thornlands, where vandals burned a synthetic cricket pitch and damaged shade sails near the skate park.
The public is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 if they witness an act of vandalism and notify the council on 3829 8999 to report damage to council property.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
