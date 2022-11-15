Redland City Bulletin

Rain is also raindrops

By Linda Muller
Updated November 16 2022 - 7:46am, first published 7:37am
So It Goes: Small acts

I like to perform random acts of kindness - small things that make me happy and potentially have a ripple effect. Call it a hobby.

