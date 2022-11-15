So It Goes: Small acts

I like to perform random acts of kindness - small things that make me happy and potentially have a ripple effect. Call it a hobby.
I like to do something small, say nothing and wait. Sometimes it takes years to discover what that one small thing can do or has done.
Sometimes nothing ever happens. And sometimes the impact is exponentially larger than the act. And that is what it is all about.
And so I joined a choir.
Rain is rain. But rain is also rain drops. And without every little drop, there is no rain. And who would know if it is your drop that makes the flower grow?
It's worth it don't you think? To collectively water something, but also potentially be that one stray drop that pushes into that crack and makes something wonderful appear.
I have sung all my life. As a child, my parents put me in the boot of the station wagon (there were no seat belts and children were supposed to be seen and not heard) there to drown out the incessant singing - droning really about whatever was going past me.
I joined the Music Makers at primary school and got to play the role of a street urchin and an angel in the opera The Happy Prince. There was a boy in it who always came in with lots of lollies, which we would eat until our cheeks were bulging. Then we'd spit them into our hands and emerge out of the dry ice as angels singing about birds in paradise.
We had no music at high school. Music was put in the same bin as crocheting and learning how to sew. It was a hobby, nothing more.
And so my days were empty of singing for a long time.
About 10 years ago I got cancer and as part of the bucket list, I decided to join a choir. I'd wanted to for years but cancer will do that for you - get you to finally do stuff.
And here I am. A proud member of the Redland City Choir, sitting in the back row, singing my heart out in a choir whose director regularly performs huge acts of kindness. She is kindness itself.
Sometimes my singing is right, sometimes wrong. I sing anyway, hoping that just one drop might grow a flower while the inner flower garden blooms brightly.
Linda Muller
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.