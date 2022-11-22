Original baking still delights customers Advertising Feature

Euronatural offers fresh daily baking through Tanja's Croissanterie. Picture is supplied.

If you have ever wondered where the original Wellington Point Bakery and Tanja's Cakes went, well it's here!



All of the same original recipes and many new are still being created by their offshoot, Euronatural Fine Foods, which is now an Australian leading manufacturer of premium handcrafted patisserie and cakes.

Over the decades to keep up with the increasing demand of some of the best cakes around, Gerhard Schoendorfer has expanded his business into the wholesale market, while his wife Monika continues to manage the original Tanja's Café and Restaurant.

Combining modern authentic craftsmanship with new age technology has helped Gerhard and his team at Euronatural pioneer unique and consistent high-quality products with a point of difference.

"It is important for a successful business to keep reinventing itself and we have done this often," said Gerhard.



"Starting out as a small bakery and over the years adding coffee and meals to become a cafe and again after that expanding into a bar and restaurant.



"We even had a few other stores around Brisbane and the coast over time, later downsizing to just one very popular and renowned business at Wellington Point.



"Our next expansion was into the commercial cake side of things with Euronatural, and now back into fresh daily baking through the croissanterie."



The recipes have been perfected with internally developed processes while following strict manufacturing, handling and storage controls to create a wide variety of products that are free from additives and preservatives.



This allows them to continue to supply to a wider market and take advantage of the subtle flavours of their finest ingredients.

The high care manufacturing facilities are purposely built to produce the highest quality products adhering to international recognised food safety standards, local legislations and specific customer requirements.



Not only do they comply with food standards, the team at Euronatural is also committed to Ethical Sourcing programs to support the community and environment.

"It's very important to keep up quality and taste. We always ensure we are using the best ingredients and shop local wherever possible too," Gerhard said.

Both Tanja's and Euronatural have won several awards during their time, first as a bakery in the baking industry awards, followed by both local and regional cafe/restaurant awards.

