According to owners Monika and Gerhard Schoendorfer, the long and successful history of Tanja's Restaurant can be attributed to several factors with quality being central to all levels of their service.
From the food and venue decor, through to the wonderful staff and management, quality is always a central theme.
In all their kitchens, everything is made from scratch to ensure the best flavours and healthiest offerings.
Their exciting newest venture is the extension of the original Tanja's into Tanja's Croissanterie, right next door.
"Adding daily fresh baked croissants, danishes and artisan breads is another milestone and very exciting.
"In fact, our business has now come a full circle from where we began as Wellington Point Bakery 50 years ago," said Gerhard.
The croissanterie serves daily fresh baked goods, straight from the oven, turning Tanja's around on itself and returning the Schoendorfers to their humble beginnings as the local bakery.
Tanja's has always held its unique points of difference. Each offer pushes the boundaries with new and exciting taste alternatives which are free of artificial colours and flavours.
All top quality ingredients are always sourced from approved suppliers locally and where local is not possible, nationally and internationally, to bring customers only the best.
"It is rewarding to watch our many loyal customers get excited whenever something new is happening," said Monika.
It is important for a successful business to keep reinventing itself and we have done this often.- Gerhard Schoendorfer
If you have ever wondered where the original Wellington Point Bakery and Tanja's Cakes went, well it's here!
All of the same original recipes and many new are still being created by their offshoot, Euronatural Fine Foods, which is now an Australian leading manufacturer of premium handcrafted patisserie and cakes.
Over the decades to keep up with the increasing demand of some of the best cakes around, Gerhard Schoendorfer has expanded his business into the wholesale market, while his wife Monika continues to manage the original Tanja's Café and Restaurant.
Combining modern authentic craftsmanship with new age technology has helped Gerhard and his team at Euronatural pioneer unique and consistent high-quality products with a point of difference.
"It is important for a successful business to keep reinventing itself and we have done this often," said Gerhard.
"Starting out as a small bakery and over the years adding coffee and meals to become a cafe and again after that expanding into a bar and restaurant.
"We even had a few other stores around Brisbane and the coast over time, later downsizing to just one very popular and renowned business at Wellington Point.
"Our next expansion was into the commercial cake side of things with Euronatural, and now back into fresh daily baking through the croissanterie."
The recipes have been perfected with internally developed processes while following strict manufacturing, handling and storage controls to create a wide variety of products that are free from additives and preservatives.
This allows them to continue to supply to a wider market and take advantage of the subtle flavours of their finest ingredients.
The high care manufacturing facilities are purposely built to produce the highest quality products adhering to international recognised food safety standards, local legislations and specific customer requirements.
Not only do they comply with food standards, the team at Euronatural is also committed to Ethical Sourcing programs to support the community and environment.
"It's very important to keep up quality and taste. We always ensure we are using the best ingredients and shop local wherever possible too," Gerhard said.
Both Tanja's and Euronatural have won several awards during their time, first as a bakery in the baking industry awards, followed by both local and regional cafe/restaurant awards.
Euronatural has also recently branched out, winning product awards.
Endearing Wellington Point icon Tanja's Cafe Restaurant is this year celebrating a half century of growth, transformation and commitment to its loyal customers.
Established in 1972 by Gerhard and Monika Schoendorfer, Tanja's is one of Brisbane's best cafe and a-la-carte dining experiences.
From Tanja's humble beginnings as the local bakery in Wellington Point, with Gerhard baking and Monika behind the counter serving customers, it has expanded over the decades.
The transformation has involved a bakery and coffee shop to licensed café, to a-la-carte restaurant and bar, more recently with its own delightful function room in true Tanja's class and style.
"It has been amazing to be part of the local community watching it grow from a small farming area into a busy and popular place to raise a family and enjoy the many activities available in this beautiful area," Gerhard said.
Tanja's Cafe Restaurant has won many awards over its 50 year history including a Queensland baking award in its early days, through to both Redland and Brisbane's Best Restaurant awards.
Its popularity is due to the family's ongoing commitment to quality fresh ingredients prepared daily, an excellent hospitality team, lush decor and an ambiance second to none.
"Over the years we have met many wonderful and colourful characters," said Monika.
"We have made lifelong friends through our business and have even seen first dates which have turned into successful marriages, babies that graduate high school and then bring their babies in to visit too."
Today Tanja's is fully licensed, presenting top quality ingredients prepared fresh by talented five-star hotel trained chefs.
Mario the manager and all the beloved team lend to the wonderful atmosphere created by the long term regular clientele and friendly patrons that travel from far and wide.
"This year in celebration of our 50th, our daughter Niikee has come back to support us to bring monthly themed and other special events, which have been a real hit with the patrons.
"We will certainly continue to bring these in the future too," Monika said.
Taking a day trip out to the glorious Wellington Point beach, Tanja's is a sure stop open every day from breakfast all the way through to dinner, with non-stop menus and the best coffee and cake around.
You can't miss the well known landmark, the clock tower, commissioned by Gerhard and Monika on the restaurant's 25th birthday.