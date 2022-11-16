Redland City Bulletin
Redland women have been urged to get their eye health checked

By Emily Lowe
November 17 2022 - 8:00am
Victoria Point Specsavers Optometrist Simone Young has urged Redland women to get their eye health checked. Picture supplied

A Victoria Point Optometrist has urged women to put themselves first and get their eyes checked as data finds 23 per cent of women who experienced eye health issues do not seek help.

