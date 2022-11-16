A Victoria Point Optometrist has urged women to put themselves first and get their eyes checked as data finds 23 per cent of women who experienced eye health issues do not seek help.
Research commissioned by Specsavers Australia revealed 20 per cent of women over the age of 18 could not recall when their last eye check was, leaving them vilnerable to conditions like glaucoma, macular degeneration and cataracts.
Victoria Point Specsavers Optometrist Simone Young said some conditions were not obvious and could be caused by family history, sun exposure and medication.
"Not only is getting your eyes tested regularly extremely important because many eye conditions are characterised by a lack of symptoms, but we would especially encourage you to come in if you have noticed changes to your eyes or are dealing with ongoing, irritating problems," she said.
"Simply waiting for the problem to go away can be detrimental to your eyes and overall health."
Specsavers own data found the main reason women postponed or canceled medical appointments was due to prioritising work, running of time or prioritising their children's needs.
Ms Young said there was also a misconception that private health insurance was needed to get an eye test.
"We're lucky here in Australia that eye tests are bulk billed for everyone with a valid Medicare card," she said.
"Even if you are focused on healthy living and have a good diet and exercise regularly, this doesn't necessarily prevent you from irreversible eye conditions.
"You can't put a price on your health, so we encourage all women to prioritise their health and ensure they err on the side of better being safe than sorry, when it comes to scheduling appointments for ongoing health irritations."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
