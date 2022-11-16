Redland City Bulletin

Redland manufacturers invited to connect at Business Brews

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
Updated November 17 2022 - 2:44pm, first published 8:00am
Manufacturing businesses have been invited to the eighth and final industry networking event for the year at Bacchus Brewing at Calpalaba on Tuesday, November 29. File picture

Redland City Council will bring the businesses that keep the Redlands moving together for the last Business and Brews event for 2022.

