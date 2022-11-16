Redland City Council will bring the businesses that keep the Redlands moving together for the last Business and Brews event for 2022.
Manufacturing businesses have been invited to the eighth and final industry networking event for the year at Bacchus Brewing at Calpalaba on Tuesday, November 29.
The Business Brews series focuses on establishing local supply chains and government assistance programs.
Mayor Karen Williams said local enterprises could network and hear business intelligence at the event supported by Redland City Council.
"We have three guest speakers who will provide insight into the opportunities available, as well as overcoming potential barriers," Cr Williams said.
"Peter Lacey, the Executive Director of Queensland Government Procurement - Policy with the Department of Energy and Public Works, will provide an overview of State Government procurement processes for the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games, an event that will generate enormous business potential for Redlands Coast.
"Jody McAully, from the Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water, will also outline State Government programs and services that can help businesses to grow and become more capable and adaptable.
"Kathryn and Mark Lang of Lang's Gourmet have extensive expertise as business owners in the manufacturing sector and will share their experiences in overcoming barriers and finding success."
To register for Business Brews visit https://BusinessBrews22.eventbrite.com.au, phone Redland City Council on 3829 8999 or email rcc@redland.qld.gov.au and address your enquiry to the Economic Development Coordinator.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
