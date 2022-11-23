Redlands
The Carousel Caravan Club of Queensland holds monthly getaways for retired and semi-retired people. Visit a variety of destinations and makie new friends. For more information email carouselcaravanclub@gmail.com
Victoria Point
RDCOTA's Chit Chat Christmas Breakup morning Tea will be held at CAFE 63 Victoria Point Shopping Centre on November 25 from 10am. RSVP by phoning 3488 0680
Birkdale
Visit Craft Brew House at Birkdale for live music performed by local artists Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Redlands
Over 50's Fitness classes are held 9:30-10:30am Mondays and Tuesdays at Cleveland Scouts Hall, and Thursdays at Star of the Sea Parish Hall. Online Classes and Meditations at www.mindbodyharmonycoach.com.au. Call Penny on 0407 789 745.
Cleveland
Cleveland Anglican Thrift Shop and Car Boot Sales will be held at the church grounds, North St, Cleveland Saturday November 26 from 7-11.30am.
Cleveland
The Mater Private Hospital Auxiliary Christmas Market is on Saturday, December 3 from 9am-1pm at the Redland Performing Arts Centre. Admission is free and there will be a variety of stalls and a performance by the Redland Rhapsody Chorus.
Redland Bay
Redlands Uniting Church will hold a plant sale and market on November 26 from 8-11am at 230 Gordon Rd Redland Bay. Lots of plants, baked food, pre-loved household goods, books and more.
Cleveland
Visit the Cleveland Markets in Bloomfield Street every Sunday from 7am-1pm showcasing fresh food and farm produce.
