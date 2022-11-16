Redland City Bulletin
Council

Councillors warn community wishes could go unheard in state government's housing strategy takeover

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated November 16 2022 - 5:10pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redlands councillors have criticised the state government after it took control of the city's housing strategy.

Several Redlands councillors have warned the state government against adopting a one-size-fits-all approach to housing in the city and believe the community must have a say in planning for future growth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.