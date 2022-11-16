Several Redlands councillors have warned the state government against adopting a one-size-fits-all approach to housing in the city and believe the community must have a say in planning for future growth.
Standing Orders were suspended for about 30 minutes during the council general meeting on Thursday, giving councillors a chance to outline their concerns about the state taking control of the housing strategy.
Cr Rowanne McKenzie said it must be made clear to residents that the state government would be fully accountable for the strategy and its outcomes.
"Nowhere does he [Steven Miles] say that they will go out to community consultation on what it is that he will decide for the city," she said.
"The Minister is aware that we have been meeting the housing requirements that they have set out for us."
Planning Minister Steven Miles wrote to the council in September saying he would be exercising his ministerial powers under the Planning Act to urgently undertake a state government-led strategy for the city.
The unprecedented move blindsided council, with Mayor Karen Williams saying at the time that she had been informed of the takeover through media reports before receiving correspondence from Mr Miles.
Cr Paul Bishop said the community must be involved in discussions on future planning and growth in the city should come with a well-defined strategy.
"We are not Logan via Parramatta. We have a geographically unique, ecologically sensitive and demographically limited number of people," he said.
"The planning minister will be looking at a state perspective so we need to be very clearly advocating on behalf of our residents ..."
Council officer Dean Butcher said it was unclear why Redlands had been singled out in the takeover, as other local governments had dodged the same treatment despite failing to reach housing benchmarks.
"On that basis alone, it does seem strange that we were singled out to have a housing strategy prepared on our behalf," he said.
Cr Julie Talty said it was "extraordinary" that the state government had taken control of the Redlands strategy when they had failed to review their own regional plan.
She labelled the takeover a "political farce" and criticised the state government for failing to deliver on infrastructure investment.
"They were not listening when we said 'our housing strategy is up to date, we are meeting all of our benchmarks and we have every type of housing available within our city'," Cr Talty said.
"As much as you might wish to be sitting at the table, it is doubtful that it will happen and that you will be listened to."
Cr Mark Edwards voted against the motion, believing there would be no benefit to council working alongside the state government.
"The state would already have an understanding of what they intend to do," he said.
"I believe that there is a risk that decisions will be made on the housing strategy that many residents and our community will feel are wrong, and we risk those decisions coming back to councillors."
Cr Williams said she was firmly of the belief that residents would not accept growth without associated infrastructure investment.
" ... I do believe the Minister has the best intentions to work with us, but I also need to make sure we have the best intentions of our community at heart," she said.
Councillors elected to advise the Planning Minister of the council's intention to work alongside the state government while it prepared a strategy for the city.
A report outlining council's views on issues it deems critical to preparing a strategy - including provisions for community engagement - will also be presented at the December council meeting.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
