Alexandra Hills
If design and relaxation are what drives you then this comfortable and spacious home will put you in your element.
Positioned in a dress circle location at the end of an exclusive cul-de-sac, the air-conditioned home features a generous formal living and dining room.
Separate from this is a stylishly renovated kitchen with butler's pantry, additional sitting area, informal meals area and large open-plan living space that flows out into the vast backyard.
The five large bedrooms all have built-in wardrobes to ensure a growing family is well accommodated.
The master bedroom boasts a large renovated ensuite with a spa bath and large separate shower, perfect for unwinding after a long day.
The covered alfresco dining area has an insulated roof with ceiling fans adding to the natural breezes captured by the elevated position.
With views of the pool and manicured garden, you can enjoy your surrounds peacefully and securely.
Set across a large 1499 square metre block, there is plenty of space for a large family who appreciate the luxury of being outdoors.
The home is positioned close to all amenities including Scribbly Gum Conservation Area, schools, parks and shopping centres, close to the bay and all that the Redlands has to offer.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
