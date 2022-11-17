Redland state MPs on both sides of politics have shared their support for a $1.4 billion development at Toondah Harbour since the release of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).
It comes after federal MP Henry Pike said he would not pick a side and accepted contrasting views on Walker Corporation's proposal.
The federal government is in the process of consulting with the community on the lengthy Environmental Impact Statement before approvals are made.
Capalaba MP Don Brown said he felt elected representatives should not "sit on the fence" about their views and supported the development.
"Now that the draft EIS is out and the science is in, I believe that we should be allowing Walker Corporation to get on and build this project," he said.
"It will mean $1.4 billion in investment, jobs for tradies for the next 20 years and ongoing hospitality and retail jobs after that.
"Redlands will receive a huge boost in public amenities with the harbour, access to Moreton Bay and a Southbank-style pool.
"It's now proven that we can do this project in an environmentally sustainable way that can benefit Redlands."
Redlands MP Kim Richards said the project was an "opportunity" for Redlands Coast.
"The revitalisation of the waterfront at Toondah Harbour presents the opportunity to celebrate our magnificent Redlands lifestyle with a $3.7 billion dollar investment into public amenity, waterpark, marine precinct, restaurants, cafes, living and more," she said.
"When we look up and down the coast of Queensland, whether that be Wynnum, Manly, Redcliffe, Broadwater, Townsville, Cooloongatta or Cairns, there is a celebration of their waterfronts for locals.
"I am looking forward to hearing the views of Redlanders on this opportunity for the Cleveland waterfront to ensure that we celebrate, rejuvenate and protect this pristine waterfront."
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson said he felt positive towards the development as a critical piece of transport infrastructure and encouraged residents to "interrogate" the science and provide feedback.
"Since beginning as state member for Cleveland - now Oodgeroo - in 2009, I have supported the development of job-creating infrastructure at Toondah Harbour to provide better facilities and amenities for island residents, mainland residents and tourists alike," he said.
"...The final product built must address the transport and other needs, while mitigating the environmental impacts and addressing the concerns raised by locals.
"I have also said the science needed to stack up for the project and I commend the Walker group for the quality of the environmental work done as part of the EIS process."
