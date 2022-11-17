Redland City Bulletin

Redland MPs share support for controversial Toondah development

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
November 17 2022 - 4:00pm
Redland state MPs Mark Robinson, Don Brown and Kim Richards have shared their support for the $1.4 billion Toondah Harbour development proposal. File pictures

Redland state MPs on both sides of politics have shared their support for a $1.4 billion development at Toondah Harbour since the release of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

