Domestic Violence High Risk Team to protect victims in Redlands

By Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
November 17 2022 - 4:00pm
Redlands MP Kim Richards and Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman have welcomed a Domestic Violence High Risk Team to the Redlands. Picture supplied

A Domestic Violence High Risk Team (HRT) is coming to the Redlands to strengthen serious violence case responses, protect victims most at risk and save lives.

