A Domestic Violence High Risk Team (HRT) is coming to the Redlands to strengthen serious violence case responses, protect victims most at risk and save lives.
The Redlands based HRT will assist vulnerable women across the Brisbane South Region.
Attorney-General and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Shannon Fentiman said Hight Risk Teams were made up of representatives from the Queensland Police Service, Queensland Health, the Department of Housing and other support services.
"High Risk Teams help prevent vulnerable women from slipping through the cracks," she said.
"These highly coordinated teams identify victims of violence early, and then work with them closely to ensure their safety."
"These agencies share critical information quickly about a woman at risk of violence and carefully manage her situation, while also monitoring potentially dangerous perpetrators."
Ms Fentiman HRTs were being rolled out at locations across Queensland in response to recommendations by the Women's Safety and Justice Taskforce.
Teams in Townsville and Redlands have been added to the list of eight already operating in Mount Isa, Cairns, Mackay, Caboolture, Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan and Beenleigh, and Cherbourg.
Centre for Women and Co CEO Stacey Ross said the High Risk Team in Redlands would save lives.
"This will immensely strengthen our collaboration and help to further focus efforts to keep women and children safe and hold people who use violence to account," she said.
"Our experience in the Logan/Beenleigh HRT shows that this level of cross agency coordination is a game changer in the battle to prevent violence against women."
Member for Redlands Kim Richards said the HRT's targeted responses would provide valuable support for victims.
"Through early intervention they are able to better identify and prevent domestic and family violence in our community," she said.
