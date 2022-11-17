A Victoria Point doctor has urged residents to see a GP with non urgent health issues after Queensland Health figures revealed wait times at Redland Hospital were higher than any other Metro South Health facility and second highest in the state during the September quarter.
The statistics found July of 2022 was the worst month for Redlands, with 273 patients waiting more than 24 hours before being discharged or admitted.
Numbers showed improvement by September at 127 patients, but just 75 waited at Logan Hospital, and less at the Princess Alexandra and Queen Elizabeth II hospitals.
Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) Queensland chair and vice president Dr Bruce Willett said many patients presenting to emergency could hold off and visit their GP.
"The sorts of things that should definitely be presenting to emergency departments are chest pains and strokes, weakness, sudden onset of weakness or numbness down one side of the body," he said.
"Those are urgent and need an ambulance to get there straightaway.
"Things like severe abdominal pain and minor lacerations can often be dealt with by the GP, but it also depends on your location and the relationship you have with with the GP.
"We see rural GPS dealing with most things, actually."
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson said the September quarter statistics at Redland Hospital were worrying.
"For the worst three months of June, July, and August 2022, there were 735 patients at Redland Hospital waiting longer than 24 hours in the emergency department to be admitted..." he said.
"Sadly, we are becoming accustomed to worst ever figures at Redland Hospital under Labor, with ambulance ramping having reached a record worst ever at 73 per cent and remaining unacceptably high.
"In addition, Redland Hospital's much needed upgrade - including an ICU and 32 new beds expansion - has been further delayed into 2023."
Capalaba MP Don Brown said Mr Robinson had misrepresented old figures during COVID peaks.
"To say these patients were waiting for beds is clearly wrong. All of these patients were under the care of clinical and represent a very small fraction," he said.
"...The LNP want to take advantage of the Omicron wave, which saw massive amounts of staff in isolation. This is not the case today.
"I look forward to announcing a new successful tender for the stage one upgrade [to Redland Hospital] in the near future."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
