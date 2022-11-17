Redland City Bulletin
Redland residents urged to only visit hospital EDs in emergencies

Updated November 18 2022 - 6:25pm, first published 8:00am
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson says Redland Hospital struggles, Capalaba MP Don Brown says Mr Robinson misrepresented statistics. File pictures

A Victoria Point doctor has urged residents to see a GP with non urgent health issues after Queensland Health figures revealed wait times at Redland Hospital were higher than any other Metro South Health facility and second highest in the state during the September quarter.

