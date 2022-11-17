Redland City Bulletin

Fundraising dinner delivers for Papua New Guinea community

November 17 2022 - 4:00pm
Redlands United Football Club and Cleveland Rotary played an instrumental role in organising a fundraiser to support people living in Papua New Guinea's East New Britain Province. Picture by Ray Gardner

Cleveland Rotary Club and Redlands United Football Club joined forces this month to organise a fundraising dinner in support of Papua New Guinea's East New Britain Province.

