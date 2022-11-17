Cleveland Rotary Club and Redlands United Football Club joined forces this month to organise a fundraising dinner in support of Papua New Guinea's East New Britain Province.
Rotary Club president Robert Wesener said the night was an opportunity to show support for the international community.
" ...It is great that the community is working together with the Redlands United Football Club to put this night together to support our near neighbours," he said.
Hosted in the Redlands United clubhouse at Cleveland, guests were treated to a scrumptious two course dinner, entertainment and were enthralled by guest speakers Joanne Kenny and Elsie Lee.
Guests dug deep for the silent auction and raffle items, which had been generously donated by the local community.
All funds raised during the event will be put towards shipping a 40 foot container packed to the roof with medical and educational supplies for people in PNG's East New Britain Province.
Redlands United club president Ben Brock said the club was proud to have partnered with Rotary for the event.
"We see the partnership as fostering the game in PNG by providing greatly sought after boots and playing strips for the children," he said.
"We thank Cleveland Rotary for the partnership and also thank our wonderful sponsors who make our club viable."
East New Britain Queensland Community president Elise Lee thanked both organisations for their contributions.
"They [Cleveland Rotary] managed to get the numbers here and organise the raffle and auction prizes," she said.
"We are so thankful because out of tonight, we will be able to pay for our next container, which we hope to be landing in Rabaul in July next year.
"This is our first time putting on something like this and Redlands [United] have been so helpful and obliging with what we were trying to do. We are so very thankful to them."
Read more local news here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.