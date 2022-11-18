Redland City Council will again seek community feedback about changing local laws to allow more dogs on large properties, despite a majority of residents rejecting proposed amendments during consultation in 2021.
A change to the law would mean up to four dogs could be kept on properties greater than 10,000 square metres without a permit, so long as there is more than one legitimate dwelling on the lot.
Cr Julie Talty said the council "had a responsibility" to allow residents to keep their pets together when moving into dual occupancies on large acreage properties.
"This is up to four dogs where there are two houses on one large property, allowing grandma and granddad to have their fluffies when they move in with the grandchildren ...," she said.
"This is going out to community consultation in order to allow us to look at this as an issue which is very much a problem for dual family occupancies in large lot areas.
"People who live on large lots are a considerable distance from their neighbours and are much less likely to be subject to the need for compliance action ... because they simply don't cause that kind of an issue."
About 77 per cent of those who made a submission during community consultation between May and July 2021 were against the law changes put forward.
The initial consultation comprised multiple proposed amendments, including increasing the number of dogs allowed without a permit from two to three on properties between 2000 and 10,000 square metres.
The forthcoming public review will focus on a proposal to increase the number of dogs on blocks greater than 10,000 square metres with more than one lawful dwelling.
Cr Wendy Boglary raised several concerns about sending the proposed changes back to public consultation, including that it would devalue the work already completed.
"That process was carried out with due diligence and governance according to the adopted law-making process which we all approved," she said.
"On what reason are we calling this [back], because to me it shows disrespect to our process and also the 911 submissions that came in from the community."
Cr Adelia Berridge clashed with Cr Talty after claiming that a second round of community consultation was being pushed because results of the initial consultation did not "satisfy" some councillors.
She later withdrew her statement and was asked to ensure her comments were restricted to the item at hand, not the results of the initial public consultation.
"I am speaking against this because acreage properties are an instrumental part of our wildlife corridors of the Redlands, and they must remain that way," Cr Berridge said.
Cr Paul Bishop believed the information received in the initial consultation was sufficient and requested that it be included in the second round of community consultation.
"I understand that the point of clarification being sought here is to go out and resolve a specific matter of technicality, which didn't necessarily satisfy everyone," he said.
"I am concerned with the increase of dogs. We have dispensation and our officers are understanding, but I think we have processes in place that allow us to manage our city without going back through this process.
"I believe that the work that we have done, the information that we have received, should be instructive enough."
Councillors voted seven to four in favour of returning to community consultation, with Boglary, Hewlett, Berridge and Bishop dissenting.
Residents will have 28 days from November 21 to have their say.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.