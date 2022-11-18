Redland City Bulletin

Redland City Council seeks further community feedback on dog laws

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated November 18 2022 - 3:51pm, first published 1:00pm
Redland City Council will seek feedback on proposed changes to dog laws.

Redland City Council will again seek community feedback about changing local laws to allow more dogs on large properties, despite a majority of residents rejecting proposed amendments during consultation in 2021.

