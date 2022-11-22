Travel | Heading off to the great unknown Advertising Feature

Know your capabilities, your vehicle requirements, and the bottom line in regards to comfort. Shutterstock picture.

Travelling and camping around this great land of ours never looked so good. In fact, millions of older Australians are chuffed with their homegrown first-class travel on a beer budget.

According to data compiled by the Caravan Industry Association of Australia, Grey nomads, or travellers aged 55 plus, made a total of 3.5 million trips in 2019.

And their ranks are growing, the association's data show. Do your research first if you feel inspired to ditch the home and hit the road.

What's behind you

There will always be hitches, but few that can't be overcome.

What you tow depends, in part, on your level of fitness and your budget.

Some grey nomads like Mal and Pam Thorpe hitch a trailer to the back of their four-wheel-drive before hitting the highway, but you need to consider your fitness level.

"A downside to having a trailer is we have to pack up everything whenever we move, something which takes time and effort and which people travelling in caravans, or mobile homes, don't have to do," traveller Mal said.

Motorhomes provide comfort and style but are not as portable as a trailer.

Communications

This is vital as it can save your life, literally. Think about how you will access the internet and stay in contact with family on your travels. Many motorhomes come with satellite dishes that provide broad coverage.

A good mobile phone is essential for those using trailers, especially for downloading the necessary apps.



There is a blog for grey nomads where those on the road recommend certain apps and websites with useful information.

This includes the Bureau of Meteorology website for weather forecasts, an app for best-camping sites and even one for national public toilets. You will find more information at greynomadsaustralia.com.au.

Check-in with your medico

The more planning you do before your trip, the better it will be.

A trip to your GP is recommended for grey nomads, especially those on medication that may have repeat scripts. A regular checkup is always worthwhile.

If you're a relatively fit nomad, you may be able to work your way across the country.

Play while on the job

Greynomadsjobs.com is a website dedicated to the 55 plus age group traveller keen on working while touring.

Some jobs include free parking sites in exchange for helping out on a farm, barbecue master, joining the prawn harvesters, as a school bus driver or a tour guide gig.

You may also want to take a training course before you set out, which will provide confidence in towing a caravan and parking and maintaining your vehicle.

Remember to budget for fuel, the price of which can vary widely from state to state and country and city.