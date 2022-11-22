TAFE Queensland: It's goodbye from the Senior College students Advertising Feature

From left, Senior College graduate Tianna Maidment and Senior College educational team leader Andrew Cavanagh. Picture is supplied.

Senior College Students have said goodbye to high school.

More than 100 Year 12 students from TAFE Queensland's Senior College have farewelled their school days forever at their recent graduation ceremony, held at the Redlands Performing Arts Centre.

The combination of my studies, teachers and classmates has given me skills, knowledge and confidence for a career in the industry of my dreams. - Tianna Maidment

Like thousands of other Queensland seniors finishing their high school studies, Tianna Maidment is thrilled to reach this milestone in her life.

"It feels surreal to finally finish school after a very long journey," Tianna said.

"I am also a bit nervous about not having a school routine for the first time in my life, but I'm excited about what's to come."

Tianna began studying at TAFE Queensland's Senior College at Alexandra Hills because she was looking for more work and study flexibility.

Congratulations Senior College 2022.

"When I first spoke to TAFE Queensland, I was very impressed that I could finish high school while working," she said.

TAFE Queensland Senior College's Year 11 and 12 alternative pathways program offers 15 to 17-years-old's a practical and independent alternative to the traditional high school system.

The program allows students to complete their Queensland Certificate of Education (QCE), gain an Australian Tertiary Admissions Rank (ATAR), or undertake VET certificate courses.

It's also ideal for equipping students, like Tianna, with the qualifications they need to pursue their chosen career in an adult learning environment.

While completing her studies, Tianna also finished a Certificate III in Events, Certificate II in Tourism and a Certificate III in Hospitality, giving her the confidence to manage events.

"I pitched a 'Local Legends' night to my manager for bands in the area to perform at The Cleveland Tavern.



"He loved the idea so much that it's now a weekly event that I organise and promote on social media," she said.

"I also implemented a student showcase event at Senior College that outlined students' creative abilities in my final year of study.



"I love event management and I plan on studying for a Bachelor of Entertainment Business Management in 2023."