Carmel College: Grand night of celebration for outgoing Year 12s. Advertising Feature

The ceremony brought a tear to the eye seeing how far the Year 12 cohort has come.

The theme for the graduation night was 'Affirming the Journey' and Carmel College had the event at The Christian Church in Carina with a packed audience of over 1200 people.



The graduation night was filled with celebration.

The mass was presided over by Fr Rony Chacko from Star of the Sea Cleveland, and there were some beautiful performances from the Drama, Dance, Carmel Choir, Soul Band and Carmel Chorum.



The Carmel College community is so proud of Year 12 to make it through.