YOUR SAY: Politicians are in the wrong on proposed Toondah Harbour development

November 20 2022 - 4:00pm
Readers discuss their opinions on Toondah Harbour and aircraft noise over Redlands.

Horrifying take on Toondah

I am horrified that some of our local elected members have come out in support of Walker Corporation's plans to build in our bay (RCB online, Nov 17). It is obvious they have not read the EIS or they would be able to see the flaws in this document. For the few scientists involved in this report, there would be dozens that would completely disagree with them.

