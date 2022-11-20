I am horrified that some of our local elected members have come out in support of Walker Corporation's plans to build in our bay (RCB online, Nov 17). It is obvious they have not read the EIS or they would be able to see the flaws in this document. For the few scientists involved in this report, there would be dozens that would completely disagree with them.
How dare they even suggest taking our beautiful, historic GJ Walter Park away from us. We don't want their concrete and steel monstrosities or a manufactured foreshore park out in the bay. We do not want a road going through the park.
We want to be able to look across to North Stradbroke Island from the existing park and tell our grandchildren the story about Governor Gipps sinking up to his waist in mud here. Best of all, we want to be able to show them koalas in the beautiful trees down there. Make no mistake, these koalas in the quiet streets that have allowed them to survive at GJ Walter Park for so long will not survive the additional traffic from 3600 units no matter how many trees the EIS says they will plant.
L Roberts, Thonlands
So our politicians on both sides of the fence want to ignore an international treaty, give a marine park to a developer and cite jobs as a reason for doing this. Aside from the environmental catastrophe Walker's development will incur, Andrew Laming told me when he was the federal member that neither he nor I would be rich enough to live there, except perhaps in a ground floor unit.
This development after construction won't help the local people and it won't do anything to alleviate getting ordinary people into homes. It won't create jobs unless you want a job cleaning the apartments owned by the very rich who probably live either out of state or overseas. That is the reality of the Toondah Harbour development. M Walker
Walker Corporation and the opponents of the development have been fighting this for the past eight years. Surely it is time for a definite decision by government and no further correspondence will be entered into.
Let this investment for Cleveland go ahead or this area is destined to go backwards. Toondah Harbour will be a huge boost for locals and our tourism future. I have been a resident of Cleveland for more than 30 years and this is a development I am looking forward to supporting. For goodness sake, let this happen.
S Lea, Cleveland
Right now, Toondah Harbour is one big mud flat and, quite frankly, an eyesore. When you look at the facts presented in the Environmental Impact Statement, it is evident that Walker Corporation is actually improving the state of the environment and will not be harming birds and wildlife.
I love Toondah Harbour and I want my young family to enjoy what it has to offer. This new development proposed by Walker is excellent as it is making Toondah Harbour liveable again.
R Archer, Victoria Point
I do not agree with the changes to the flight paths over Redlands. We bought and built here 25 years ago to enjoy the peace and serenity. Please do not go ahead with this.
K Jewell, Wellington Point
Interesting insights in Dave Milton's letter (RCB, Nov 16). Milton asserts conservatives make up the silent majority of the Australian population. If true, would he not be an advocate for compulsory and preferential voting?
These voting systems ensure every vote is counted and none are wasted. Only someone who knew they held minority views would advocate against compulsory and preferential voting.
L Richardson, Capalaba
I would like to see something be sent out regarding the use of electrical equipment at certain times on weekends, like whipper snippers and leaf blowers before 9am. Is there something that can be put in place so people can understand noise limits on weekends?
A Hansen, Ormiston
My family and I strongly oppose flight paths being re-routed over Redlands. Residents of suburbs currently on the flight path chide to live there knowing full well they would experience aircraft noise.
Residents of Redland Bay carefully chose an area where there was limited, if any, aircraft noise. To now change the routes would severely disadvantage residents. We chose to relocate to Redland Bay to live a quiet harmonious life and not be subject to aircraft noise pollution.
T Cook, Redland Bay
Let's hear it for the posties, all genders, who battle the traffic and the weather to deliver our mail. Yes, some of us like to get mail other than bills. You do a great job. Take care of yourselves on the road and everywhere.
S Leary, Cleveland
Cassie Brain of Ormiston sums up the problem of aircraft noise quite eloquently in six carefully chosen words: "this is an expensive wealthy area ..."
It's like this Cassie - the poor have more to worry about than a bit of barely perceptible background noise emanating from 10,000 feet overhead.
R Christie, Cleveland
