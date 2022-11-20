We want to be able to look across to North Stradbroke Island from the existing park and tell our grandchildren the story about Governor Gipps sinking up to his waist in mud here. Best of all, we want to be able to show them koalas in the beautiful trees down there. Make no mistake, these koalas in the quiet streets that have allowed them to survive at GJ Walter Park for so long will not survive the additional traffic from 3600 units no matter how many trees the EIS says they will plant.

